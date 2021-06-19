New Graphic Novel Unicons by Smallville's Daniel Sulzberg & Neil Sadhu

Unicons is a new middle-grade graphic novel from former Smallville writing duo Daniel Sulzberg and Neil Sadhu. Unicons follows "horses Gabby and her best friend Mo beyond the pasture, disguised as unicorns as they attend a unicorn-only school set deep in Starflower Forest. Being fake never felt so real. Is that a good thing?" Daniel Sulzberg is best known as an illustrator and cartoonist and runs an animation company, Clumsy Ghost, Neil Sadhu is a writer/producer of branded content at Disney CreativeWorks, together they fight crime create graphic novels like this one. Michele McAvoy at Blue Bronco Books has bought world rights to Unicons, to be published in April 2024. Rather than using agents, the authors represented themselves.

Blue Bronco Books the middle-grade imprint of of The Little Press, a traditional publisher based in New Jersey, specializing in books that promote the social & emotional well-being of our youth. Their books help children navigate through the often uncertain and sometimes difficult world that they live in.

Middle-grade graphic novels have been an enormously boosted market of late, predominantly thanks to bookstores, libraries and book fairs, and the pandemic did also push reading hard. To many, this is the future of the medium which already has YA books tied down too. Being described as the new newsstand of comic books, the new comic book battle will be in keeping readers of the medium into adulthood, as France, Belgium, Italy, Spain, Japan and Korea have done so, so successfully. Traditionally, American comic book publishers have done that by taking their characters and creating mature readers versions of those characters, but those have also made the originally younger versions seem tame and have limited their appeal even at the same time they have blown up in cinemas. Middle grade graphic novel success is generally limited to that book or to that specific franchise which might make it harder to trabnsfr to the reader as they grow up, but also doesn't dilute the appeal of the original.