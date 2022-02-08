New Image/Skybound Comic Needs Asterisks In Its Title

Image Comics/Skybound is launching a new supernatural horror comic book from Kyle Starks, Artyom Topilin and Lee Loughridge which needs asterisks in the title, F*ck This Place, a new supernatural horror series to launch in May. Indeed, the Image Comics PR needed two for its title, "WHAT THE F*CK IS F*CK THIS PLACE". Heavens to Betsy.

After inheriting a farm house, Trudy and Gabby are ready to start the next chapter of their lives together…except it's already home to a mysterious force that's attracted ghosts, aliens, and all kinds of supernatural beings for decades. Now, Gabby and Trudy must play by the "house rules" in order to survive the most frightening place on Earth.

"It's a true honor to be working with the good people at Skybound again and an ever greater one that they're willing to let me dip my toes into horror," said Starks. "You may all know me best as a comedy writer—twice nominated for the Eisner for Best Humor Publication—but comedy and horror are similar beasts. They both rely on tone, set up and pacing. If you enjoyed my comedy works, I think you'll really love this adventure."

"The mysterious and awful Rutherford Ranch of F*ck This Place is being brought to life by the incredible efforts of Artyom Topilin and Lee Loughton," continued Starks. "They're doing incredible work that's going to blow you away. And I believe this book will too. If you love the heart of horror—normal people in frightful, dangerous situations—then this is the book for you."

"This comic is pretty much everything I love to draw: monsters, gore, creepy woods, cool girls and charismatic bastards," said Topilin. "If these are things you also like to see in your comics, you've come to the right Place."