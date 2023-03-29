New Look for The Fury in Betsy Braddock Captain Britain #2 (XSpoilers) Betsy Braddock: Captain Britain continues to be set in a Britain that rejected all diplomatic ties with the mutant island of Krakoa as KREXIT.

Betsy Braddock: Captain Britain continues to be set in a Britain that rejected all diplomatic ties with the mutant island of Krakoa, after it was taken over politically by a bunch of populist anti-mutant refugee wizards from the old, old school. At Bleeding Cool we like to refer to this as KREXIT. And naturally, they are working with Morgan Le Fey, who the party in question then failed to get rid of as well as they did Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.

They are however ridden with the problems that Great Britain is experiencing at the moment., as Morgana is feeding odd the blood of Betsy Braddocks from across the probability spectrum. There are problems with the Furies.

The Fury, created by Alan Moore and Alan Davis, was a creature created by Mad Jim Jaspers from another dimension, tasked with killing all superheroes, an unstoppable example of machine learning with a biological base. it took an awful lot of putting down, courtesy of the 616 version of James Jaspers, Captain Britain, alien warriors, the Special Executive and everyone else to hand. Of late, it seems what was left of the Furies found a home in the mystical dimension of Otherworld, and set up their own society, only to be bragged and used by Morgan le Fey in her many machinations. But it seems they are in need of a Krexit rebrand and a war to fight. Even as Morgan le Fey has turned the British public against their mutant Captain Britain.

The King's coronation is coming up and these Furies seem completely ready for the big day…

BETSY BRADDOCK CAPTAIN BRITAIN #2

MARVEL COMICS

JAN230848

(W) Tini Howard (A) Vasco Georgiev (CA) Erica D'Urso

TWO CAPTAINS – ONE COUNTRY – AND ONE HELL OF A FIGHT! Britain has a new champion – but don't be mistaken, she's been here for years. Morgan Le Fay is back for vengeance, and Captain Britain is first on her list! But where one captain fails, another may suffice… and Peggy Carter's got a right hook that would inspire the devil herself. Magical machinations and feral fisticuffs abound in Tini Howard and Vasco Georgiev's continuing epic! Rated T+In Shops: Mar 29, 2023 SRP: $3.99