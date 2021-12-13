New Marvel Omnibus – What If, Heroes Reborn, King In Black, Venom

Thede are a bunch of big Marvel Omnibus volumes coming through the pipe for 2022, beyond what have been solicited so far. Here are bunch of interesting looking new Marvel Omnibuses, including the eighties/nineties What If, King In Black and the Donny Cates/Ryan Stegman Venomnibus, more Wolverine and Miles Morales, X-Treme X-Men, as well as previous Omnibuses being reprinted and the Immortal Iron Fist Omnibuses being reprinted and doubled in size to include the Immortal Weapons series

New Marvel Omnibuses

What If?: Into The Multiverse Omnibus Vol. 1 (What If?, 1) Hardcover – August 2, 2022

by Peter B Gillis, Roy Thomas, Danny Fingeroth, Jim Valentino, Steve Ditko, Ron Wilson, Greg Capullo, Dave Simons

Anything can happen in WHAT IF? — and this is the Omnibus to prove it! Imaginative creators line up to explore alternate possibilities in unexpected ways, featuring amazing, incredible and uncanny variants of all your favorite heroes! Ask yourself the important questions: What if the alien costume possessed Spider-Man? What if the new X-Men died on their first mission? What if the Fantastic Four all had the same power?! Plus, Professor X becomes the Juggernaut, Wolverine is an Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D., Daredevil kills the Kingpin…and the Punisher's family survives! Captain America won't give up the shield, Iron Man loses the Armor Wars, and the Vision destroys the Avengers! But when the Timekeepers step in, can the multiverse survive a cosmic crossover between the many worlds the Watcher has witnessed? COLLECTING: What If? (1988) 1, What If? (1989) 1-39, Quasar (1989) 30

Star Wars Legends: The New Republic Omnibus Vol. 1 (Star Wars Legends, 1) Hardcover – July 19, 2022

by Timothy Zahn, Michael Stackpole, Steve Perry, Haden Blackman, Carlos Ezquerra, Ron Randall, Tomas Giorello, Allen Nunis

In the wake of Return of the Jedi, the Emperor has been defeated! But the nascent New Republic still has enemies — and that's where X-Wing Rogue Squadron comes in! Led by Wedge Antilles, the galaxy's greatest pilots will take on all threats. Dogfights, assassination attempts, political intrigue — it's all in a day's work! Meanwhile, Palpatine's top assassin Mara Jade must complete her final mission…or die trying! And the human-replica droid Guri ponders her destiny — and the secrets buried in her programming — in a gripping sequel to Shadows of the Empire! Don't miss these classic Star Wars tales, penned by some of the franchise's biggest bestselling authors! COLLECTING: Star Wars: Mara Jade – By the Emperor's Hand (1998) 0-6, Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire – Evolution (1998) 1-5, Star Wars: X-Wing Rogue Leader (2005) 1-3, Star Wars: X-Wing Rogue Squadron (1995) 1-35, Star Wars: X-Wing Rogue Squadron Special (1995) 1, Star Wars Handbook (1998) 1; material from Star Wars Tales (1999) 10, 12, 15, 23

Miles Morales: Spider-Man Omnibus Vol. 2 (Miles Morales, 2) Hardcover – August 2, 2022

by Brian Michael Bendis, Jason Latour, Sara Pichelli, Nico Leon, Szymon Kudranski, Oscar Bazaldua

Welcome to the Marvel Universe, Miles Morales! After the dimension-shattering Secret Wars, the Ultimate Spider-Man is starting a brand new life on a brand new world! And Miles will have to find his feet quickly when he goes up against one of the biggest bads in the Marvel U! The villainous Black Cat plots to get her claws in this new Spidey — but will Miles find romance with the other-dimensional Spider-Gwen? And Spidey gets caught in the middle when Marvel's heroes square off in a second Civil War! Plus, the secret history of Miles' dad…Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D.! Miles Morales and Peter Parker team up to take on a familiar face! And here comes an all-new, all-deadly Sinister Six! COLLECTING: Spider-Man (2016) 1-21, 234-240; Spider-Gwen (2015b) 16-18; Spider-Men Ii (2017) 1-5; Generations: Miles Morales Spider-Man & Peter Parker Spider-Man (2017) 1

Heroes Reborn: America's Mighties Heroes Omnibus Hardcover – August 2, 2022

by Jason Aaron, Ryan Cady, Marc Bernardin, Steve Orlando, Ed McGuinness, Dale Keown, Federico Vicentini, James Stokoe

Discover a world without Avengers! Tony Stark never built an Iron Man armor. Thor is a hard-drinking atheist who despises hammers. Wakanda is dismissed as a myth. Captain America was never found in the ice. Instead, this planet has always been protected by Earth's Mightiest Heroes: the Squadron Supreme of America! But who is responsible for this altered Earth? Why is the vampire-hunting Blade the one man who remembers how things should be? And what will he do about it? Featuring the complete saga of a world reborn — featuring familiar faces as you've never seen them before! COLLECTING: Heroes Reborn (2021) 1-7, Heroes Return (2021) 1, Heroes Reborn: Hyperion & the Imperial Guard (2021) 1, Heroes Reborn: Peter Parker, the Amazing Shutterbug (2021) 1, Heroes Reborn: Magneto & the Mutant Force (2021) 1, Heroes Reborn: Young Squadron (2021) 1, Heroes Reborn: Siege Society (2021) 1, Heroes Reborn: Squadron Savage (2021) 1, Heroes Reborn: Marvel Double Action (2021) 1, Heroes Reborn: American Knights (2021) 1, Heroes Reborn: Night-Gwen (2021) 1, Heroes Reborn: Weapon X & Final Flight (2021) 1

X-Treme X-Men by Chris Claremont Omnibus Vol. 1 (X-treme X-men Omnibus, 1) Hardcover – July 19, 2022

by Chris Claremont, Salvador Larroca

Extreme challenges demand X-Treme X-Men! The legendary Chris Claremont and fan-favorite artist Salvador Larroca send an elite squad of X-Men on a worldwide hunt for the Books of Destiny — which foretell the future of mutantkind! But when Storm, Beast, Bishop, Psylocke, Rogue, Sage and the new Thunderbird come under attack, one will fall at the hands of the deadly Vargas! Meanwhile, Gambit is accused of a terrible crime, and new mutants emerge just in time to face an invading alien armada! Can the X-Treme team hold back the armies of Khan? Plus the Reavers, the Shadow King, a return to the Savage Land…and a terrifying telepathic threat targets Xavier's School!COLLECTING: Uncanny X-Men (1981) 389, X-Men (1991) 109, X-Treme X-Men (2001) 1-24, X-Treme X-Men: Savage Land (2001) 1-4, X-Treme X-Men Annual 2001, X-Treme X-Men X-Pose (2003) 1-2, material from X-Men Unlimited (1993) 36

King In Black Omnibus Hardcover – August 2, 2022

by Donny Cates, Ryan Stegman

Darkness reigns across the Marvel Universe! After a campaign of terror across the galaxy, Knull — ancient and malevolent god of symbiotes — reaches Earth, with an endless army of symbiote dragons at his command! The King in Black is a force unlike any ever faced by Venom and the rest of Earth's heroes — but now Spider-Man, the Avengers, the Hulk, the Fantastic Four, the Sub-Mariner and many, many more must battle an endless wave of darkness! Outgunned and badly outnumbered, can anyone possibly survive Knull's symbiotic onslaught? Or will they all be forced to bow to the King? Featuring every epic chapter in one monstrous, black-hearted Omnibus!

Wolverine Omnibus Vol. 3 Hardcover – August 23, 2022

by Larry Hama, Peter David, Fabian Nicieza, DG Chichester, Marc Silvestri, Larry Stroman, Gerald Decaire, Andy Kubert

Larry Hama and Marc Silvestri reinvent Wolverine's world! Logan smashes a drug ring in Madripoor, encounters the mythical Hunter in Darkness, and relives the Spanish Civil War with his old pal, Puck! The Reavers cook up the deadly doppelgänger Albert and his explosive partner Elsie-Dee! Sabretooth returns, convinced that he's Wolverine's father! And, determined to uncover the secrets of his past, Logan and Jubilee investigate the Weapon X facility. But as suppressed memories bubble to the surface, can Professor X and Jean Grey unlock the mysteries inside Wolverine's head? Plus: the sadistic Cyber debuts, Mojo and Omega Red strike, and Logan suffers a terrible loss! COLLECTING: Wolverine (1988) 31-59, Wolverine: Bloody Choices (1991) 1, Wolverine: Rahne of Terra (1991) 1, Ghost Rider/Wolverine/Punisher: Hearts of Darkness (1991) 1, X-Men (1991) 4-7; material from Marvel Fanfare (1982) 54-55, Marvel Comics Presents (1988) 85-108

X-Factor By Peter David Omnibus Vol. 2 (X-factor Omnibus, 2) Hardcover – August 9, 2022

by Peter David, Pablo Ramondi, Ryan Sook, Dennis Calero, Ariel Olivetti

Peter David reinvents X-Factor — again! Jamie Madrox has become a private eye. But with so many of his duplicates out in the world, is an identity crisis imminent? X-Factor Investigations recruits Guido, Wolfsbane, Siryn, M and Rictor — plus Layla Miller, who knows stuff! But can the team help mutantkind navigate M-Day and deal with their unbalanced former ally Quicksilver? X-Factor butts heads with Singularity Investigations, X-Cell, the Isolationist and more. But what happens when two of Madrox's dupes want their own lives — and when Jamie and Layla are thrown into the future? With Mutant Town under siege, Skrulls running rampant, personal problems tearing the team apart and a major change for Siryn, can X-Factor survive?

COLLECTING: Madrox (2004) 1-5; X-Factor (2005) 1-20, 21-24 (A stories), 25-39; X-Factor: The Quick and the Dead One-Shot (2008); X-Factor Special: Layla Miller One-Shot (2008); She-Hulk (2005) 31

Aliens: The Original Years Omnibus Vol. 3 (Aliens: the Original Years Omnibus, 3) Hardcover – May 31, 2022

by John Wagner, Henry Gilroy, Chuck Dixon, Mark Schultz, Paul Mendoza, Ronnie del Carmen, Richard Forgues, Flint Henry

More tales of Alien horror! A team of soldiers must reclaim an overrun space station! Bug hunter extraordinaire Herk Mondo returns! Can pirates defeat Aliens with…a pig? An Alien stalks a religious settlement with a dark secret! A contaminated xenomorph egg spreads disease and death! A surveyor must determine if an Alien attack is real, or all in his head! A rescue specialist investigates the Aliens' past! Will a new Strikeforce give mankind a fighting chance? And what lurks in a massive and ancient necropolis? Plus a special jam story with over forty amazing artists!

COLLECTING: Aliens: Berserker (1995) 1-4, Aliens: Mondo Heat (1996) 1, Aliens: Lovesick (1996) 1, Aliens: Pig (1997) 1, Aliens Special (1997) 1, Aliens: Havoc (1997) 1-2, Aliens: Purge (1997) 1, Aliens: Alchemy (1997) 1-3, Alien Resurrection (1997) 1-2, Aliens: Kidnapped (1997) 1-3, Aliens: Survival (1998) 1-3, Aliens: Glass Corridor (1998) 1, Aliens: Stalker (1998) 1, Aliens: Wraith (1998) 1, Aliens: Apocalypse – The Destroying Angels (1999) 1-4, Aliens: Xenogenesis (1999) 1-4, Aliens (2009) 1-4; material from Dark Horse Comics (1992) 22-24; Dark Horse Presents (1986) 101-102, 117, 121, 140; Dark Horse Presents Annual 1997; A Decade of Dark Horse (1996) 3; Free Comic Book Day 2009: Aliens 1

Aliens: The Original Years Omnibus Vol. 4 (Aliens, 4) Hardcover – August 16, 2022

by Liam Sharp, Joshua Williamson, James Stokoe, Gabriel Hardman, Patric Reynolds, Henry Flint, Tristan Jones, Riccardo Burchielli

Complete your ALIENS library with one final tome of terror! When Private Zula Hendricks goes AWOL to defend Earth from the xenomorphs, she faces demons from her past while fighting for her future! Engineering officer Wascylewski must use all available tools to survive an attack by the deadliest creature known to man! When their colony is evacuated, all that twelve-year-old Maxon and his mom have to do is make it to the spaceport — but between them and it are…Aliens! And Ellen Ripley's daughter Amanda joins the resistance! Plus, more horrifying stories — including a twisted tale illustrated by returning ALIENS alumnus Sam Kieth! COLLECTING: Aliens: Fast Track to Heaven (2011) 1, Aliens: Colonial Marines – No Man Left Behind (2012) 1, Alien: Isolation (2014) 1, Aliens: Defiance (2016) 1-12, Aliens: Dead Orbit (2017) 1-4, Aliens: Dust to Dust (2018) 1-4, Alien 3: The Unproduced Screenplay (2018) 1-5, Aliens: Resistance (2019) 1-4, Aliens: Rescue (2019) 1-4, Alien: The Original Screenplay (2020) 1-5; material from Dark Horse Presents (2011) 12-17, Free Comic Book Day 2016: Aliens 1

Official Handbook Of The Marvel Universe: Update '89 Omnibus Hardcover – June 14, 2022

by Peter Sanderson

Party like it's 1989 with the third volume of the legendary OFFICIAL HANDBOOK OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE! The '89 update followed in the footsteps of the definitive Deluxe Edition, bringing fans up to speed on the fast-moving world of mighty Marvel! Featuring major revisions covering seismic changes to iconic characters including Vision, Iron Man, the Hulk, Archangel, the original Human Torch and more! All-new favorites make their Handbook debuts, including deadly villains like Apocalypse, Mister Sinister and Venom! Plus, some of herodom's best supporting casts join the fun — from Aunt May to Power Pack's parents! And every page is loaded with the fact-filled origins, in-depth bios and vital statistics that you crave! Plus, an extensive collection of profiles, schematics and updates originally published outside the Handbooks! COLLECTING: Official Handbook of the Marvel Universe: Update '89 (1989) 1-8

Avengers Vs. X-Men Omnibus Hardcover – July 26, 2022

by Brian Michael Bendis, Jason Aaron, Ed Brubaker, Matt Fraction, John Romita Jr, Olivier Coipel, Adam Kubert, Tom Grummett

Earth's Mightiest Heroes battle the Children of the Atom in a crossover so huge it calls for Marvel's biggest ever Omnibus! Get the whole story of the Phoenix Force's return to Earth, an event that kicks off an all-out war between the Avengers and the X-Men! The X-Men see the Phoenix as mutantkind's salvation, and the Avengers consider it a deadly danger. But what happens when five of the X-Men are transformed by the Phoenix…and begin to change the world? COLLECTING: Avengers vs. X-Men (2012) 0-12; Point One (2011) 1 (AVX story); AVX: Vs. (2012) 1-6; Avengers vs. X-Men: Infinite (2012) 1, 6, 10; Avengers Academy (2010) 29-33; Secret Avengers (2010) 26-28; Avengers (2010) 25-30; New Avengers (2010) 24-30; X-Men Legacy (2008) 266-270; Wolverine & the X-Men (2011) 9-16, 18; AVX: Consequences (2012) 1-5; Uncanny X-Men (2011) 11-20; A-Babies vs. X-Babies (2012) 1

Venomnibus by Cates & Stegman Hardcover – July 26, 2022

by Donny Cates, Ryan Stegman

Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman's epic reinvention of Venom! An ancient and primordial evil surfaces beneath New York, awakening something deep inside Eddie Brock's symbiote…and nothing will ever be the same for Venom! Cletus Kasady wreaks Absolute Carnage against symbiotes' former hosts, Eddie faces a battle for survival on the Island of Bones, and an attack by the armored Virus sends Venom into a whole different world of terror! But when Knull, god of symbiotes, awakens and heads for Earth, can anyone survive the darkness of the King in Black?COLLECTING: Venom (2018) 1-35, Venom Annual (2018) 1, Web of Venom: Ve'Nam (2018) 1, Web of Venom: Carnage Born (2018) 1, Web of Venom: Wraith (2020) 1, Absolute Carnage (2019) 1-5, King in Black (2020) 1-5; material from Free Comic Book Day 2019 (Spider-Man/Venom) 1, Free Comic Book Day 2020 (Spider-Man/Venom) 1, Incoming (2019) 1, Carnage: Black, White & Blood (2021) 2

Black Panther By Ta-Nehisi Coates Omnibus (Black Panther Omnibus) Hardcover – August 2, 2022

by Ta-Nehisi Coates, Brian Stelfreeze, Daniel Acuna

Ta-Nehisi Coates' complete, acclaimed story of a king who sought to be a hero…a hero who was reduced to a slave…a slave who became a legend! The award-winning author confronts the Black Panther with dramatic upheaval in his homeland — first with a violent uprising, then the return of ancient gods! Meanwhile, T'Challa's sister Shuri makes a transformative journey through Wakanda's past, and Storm returns to the Panther's life! But in the far reaches of space, a new cosmic power emerges: the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda! How did this happen? What does its ruthless Emperor N'Jadaka have planned? And what difference can one nameless-yet-familiar warrior, with no memory of his past, make to the rebellion? The Black Panther — and Wakanda — will never be the same!

Black Panther: The Early Marvel Years Omnibus Vol. 1 (Black Panther: the Early Marvel Years Omnibus, 1) Hardcover – July 5, 2022

by Stan Lee, Jack Kirby

For the first time ever, the complete classic adventures of the Black Panther are collected in this, the first a line of Omnibus editions! In the 1960s, Stan Lee and Jack Kirby created one of the most iconic super heroes ever conceived, the regal king of Wakanda—the Black Panther. Roy Thomas, joined by top artists including John Buscema, brought the Panther into the ranks of the Avengers and delved into his origins and backstory. Then, Don McGregor launched T'Challa's first solo series. His "Panther's Rage" was an adventure so huge it ranged across the savannah, into the deepest jungles and over snow-topped mountains. Complete with original letters pages and an extensive trove of bonus material, this Omnibus is a must for every Marvel fan.

COLLECTING: Fantastic Four (1961) 52-53, 56, 119; Captain America (1968) 100; Avengers (1963) 52, 62, 73-74, 77-79, 87, 112, 126; Daredevil (1964) 52, 69; Daredevil Annual (1967) 4; Marvel Team-Up (1972) 20; Jungle Action (1972) 6-24; material from Fantastic Four (1961) 54; Tales of Suspense (1959) 97-99, Astonishing Tales (1970) 6-7

Wakanda: World Of Black Panther Omnibus Hardcover – September 6, 2022

by Evan Narcisse, Roxane Gay, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Yona Harvey, Paul Renaud, Javier Pina, Alitha Martinez, Joe Bennett

The wondrous nation of Wakanda is full of stories — whether they star the Black Panther, his staunchest allies or his fiercest foes! Relive the rise of T'Challa through tragedy and triumph! Join his sister Shuri as she balances her spiritual side with her technological genius! Discover how the boy named N'Jadaka became the deadly Erik Killmonger! See the Black Panther battle Deadpool; assemble the mighty Agents of Wakanda; and tackle a Harlem murder mystery along with his Crew — Storm, Luke Cage, Misty Knight and Manifold! Plus action-packed tales featuring the Dora Milaje, the Midnight Angels and more from the world of Wakanda!

Omnibuses Going Back Into Print

Fantastic Four By John Byrne Omnibus Vol. 1 (Fantastic Four Omnibus, 1) Hardcover – August 9, 2022

by John Byrne

It's the world's greatest comic magazine — again! Not since the days of Lee and Kirby had a creator so perfectly captured the intense mood, cosmic style and classic adventure of Marvel's First Family — as legendary writer/artist John Byrne launched Reed, Sue, Ben and Johnny into fantastic realms of imagination and wonder! From the corners of the globe to the vastness of space to the depths of the Negative Zone, the FF face off against foes old and new, including Dr. Doom, Galactus and Annihilus! Plus: The FF aid the Inhumans, bid farewell to the Baxter Building and celebrate their 20th anniversary in style, as Byrne reminds us all that there's a family at the heart of this team! COLLECTING: Marvel Team-Up (1972) 61-62; Marvel Two-in-One (1974) 50; Fantastic Four (1961) 209-218, 220-221, 232-260; Fantastic Four Annual (1963) 17; Avengers (1963) 233; Thing (1983) 2

Miles Morales: Spider-Man Omnibus Vol. 1 (Miles Morales, 1) Hardcover – July 19, 2022

by Brian Michael Bendis, Sara Pichelli, Chris Samnee, David Marquez, Pepe Larraz

When the Peter Parker of the Ultimate Universe falls, the world needs a Spider-Man — and here comes Miles Morales! But what's the secret behind his powers — and can he master them before the Scorpion strikes? Family life gets complicated as Miles learns the truth about his uncle Aaron, and Captain America comes calling when war breaks out! Miles shares a multiversal meeting of the Spider-Men with the Marvel Universe's Peter Parker — but what tragedy could leave the young hero swearing never to wear the webs again? There'll be familiar faces, heroic allies, deadly menaces, a startling return and a sprinkling of romance in the complete Ultimate Universe adventures of Miles Morales! COLLECTING: Ultimate Comics Spider-Man (2011) 1-28, 16.1; Spider-Men (2012) 1-5; Cataclysm: Ultimate Spider-Man (2013) 1-3; Ultimate Spider-Man (2014) 200; Miles Morales: Ultimate Spider-Man (2014) 1-12; Material From Ultimate Fallout (2011) 4

Ultimates By Millar & Hitch Omnibus Hardcover – July 26, 2022

by Mark Millar, Bryan Hitch, Steve Dillon

They are the Ultimate Universe's greatest heroes! Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Wasp, Giant Man, Hawkeye, Black Widow, Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch! Brought together by Nick Fury, head of the elite espionage agency S.H.I.E.L.D., the Ultimates are Earth's last line of defense against a rising storm of strange new threats to humanity — including the rampaging Hulk, and an army of shape-shifting aliens bent on destroying the world! But just as the Ultimates begin to get comfortable in their roles as international celebrities and America's champions, things get hard! Can the team survive the Hulk's execution, Thor's imprisonment — and the advent of the Ultimate Defenders?! The Ultimates are in for the battle of the century — and not all of them will walk away! COLLECTING: Ultimates (2004) 1-13; Ultimates 2 (2005) 1-13, 1 Variant Sketch Edition; Ultimates Annual (2005) 1

Expanded Omnibuses Going Back Into Print

Immortal Iron Fist & The Immortal Weapons Omnibus Hardcover – August 30, 2022

by Ed Brubaker, Matt Fraction, Duane Swierczynski, Jason Aaron, David Aja, Travel Foreman, Russ Heath, Khari Evans

Iron Fist is explored like never before in these epic adventures steeped in fable, magic and hard-hitting martial arts action! After learning the hard way that the Iron Fist's centuries-spanning legacy holds more secrets than he ever dreamed, Danny is called to K'un-Lun to fight in a tournament against the Immortal Weapons of the Seven Capital Cities of Heaven! But can he ferret out a conspiracy against K'un-Lun? And are there more than seven magical cities? Plus, thrill to the noir adventures of Orson Randall, the previous Iron Fist — and amazing solo tales of the fan-favorite Immortal Weapons! COLLECTING: Immortal Iron Fist (2006) 1-27, Immortal Iron Fist Annual (2007) 1, The Immortal Iron Fist: Orson Randall and the Green Mist of Death One-Shot (2008), Immortal Iron Fist: The Origin of Danny Rand One-Shot (2008), Civil War: Choosing Sides (2006) (Iron Fist story), Immortal Iron Fist: Orson Randall and the Death Queen of California One-Shot (2008), Immortal Weapons (2009) 1-5, Immortal Weapons Sketchbook (2008)