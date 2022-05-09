New Street Fighter Character Made Her Debut, Pietra

Street Fighter time! This Saturday saw Free Comic Book Day for 2022 with almost fifty comic books being given away for free at participating comic book stores the world over. That included a new Street Fighter comic book from Udon Studios, Street Fighter Masters #1 by Matt Moylan and Genzoman. Which promised to tease much! Udon Studios posted on Twitter "#FreeComicBookDay is this Saturday, May 7! Street Fighter Masters: #Blanka #1 features Pietra, a new original #StreetFighter character created by UDON! Head to your #localcomicbookshop this Saturday for the reveal! Featuring Art by @MrGenzoman" with the following images.

Well, on Saturday we all got to meet Pietra, with a certain lumberjack style about her. Doesn't seem to wear high heels or suspenders, though.

She is certainly up for a fight. Streetfight, forest fight, whatever. But when you take on Pietra…

…you seem to take on her whole family as well. Might be worth taking notes of that the next time you take up a chainsaw against her, or whatever.

With Capcom announcing a couple of months ago that Street Fighter 6 is in development, the intimation is that this could be the first appearance of new major character for the franchise, Pietra, making her first appearance. And available in this year's Free Comic Book Day edition – if you can still find a copy. Good luck on your hunting.

FCBD 2022 STREET FIGHTER MASTERS BLANKA #1

UDON ENTERTAINMENT INC

JAN220042

(W) Matt Moylan (A/CA) Genzoman

It's time to go green with Blanka, the Brazilian berserker beastman! This electrically-charged icon of Street Fighter tears through the jungles of the Amazon in his first solo comic adventure!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Teen (or Teen+)In Shops: Apr 13, 2022