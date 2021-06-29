NFTWatch: Wizard Changes Its Name To Creek Road Miners

NFTWatch: Wizard has had a roller coaster as a brand ride since Wizard: A Guide To Comics magazine was founded by Gareb and Stephen Shamus, expanding into Wizard World conventions across the country and eventually ending up in court in an executive kerfuffle. Now what remains of Wizard, selling older convention exclusives and turning them into NFT items, is launching its own crypto-currency mining operation called Creek Road Miners that will expand its "current NFT minting activities into mining cryptocurrencies." And that "as part of the initial launch, Creek Road Miners has an agreement in principle to acquire 2 megawatts of bitcoin miners. Each megawatt of bitcoin miners will be placed in one of two distinct and strategic geographic locations with different temperatures, humidity, and weather patterns. The first Creek Road Miners facility is expected to be completed and fully operational by the end of 2021 and followed by an aggressive schedule for developing additional sites." More so, "Wizard Brands will change its name to Creek Road Miners, Inc. and apply to change its stock symbol reflecting the name change. Wizard Entertainment will continue to operate as a subsidiary of Creek Road Miners."

That's right, folks, Wizard Entertainment, the home of Wizard Magazine and Wizard World, is now a lesser brand to the newly-minted Creek Road Miners. We look forward to Creek Road Miners World or Creek Road Miners: A Guide To Comics magazine any day now.

Scott Kaufman, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the formerly-named Wizard Brands commented, "Crypto-currency mining is a natural segue from the Company's current NFT strategy and presents a great opportunity to enhance shareholder value by creatively leveraging otherwise unusable or underutilized resources. Given the global environmental concerns surrounding crypto-currencies, we're excited that our solution is ESG focused and has the potential to significantly reduce the carbon footprint of mining these assets when compared to existing operations." Great use of the word "potential" there.