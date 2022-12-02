Nickelodeon's Are You Afraid Of The Dark? Turned Into Graphic Novels

Abrams' Amulet Books imprint has picked up rights to publish graphic novels based on old Nickelodeon kids horror TV series Are You Afraid of the Dark? The original series ran on Nickelodeon from 1992 to 1996. Though has been revived a couple of times since, in 1999 and then again in 2019.

Publisher's Weekly quote Anne Heltzel, editorial director of entertainment publishing and content development for children's books at Abrams, who says "For the last three to five years, horror has found a broad audience across all media, and there's strong demand for horror at a younger age range,… There's a lot of loyalty from the original fans, and parents are very enthusiastic about it," Heltzel said. "I think it will probably appeal to nostalgic fans as well."

The first Are You Afraid Of The Dark? graphic novel, The Witch's Wings and Other Terrifying Tales, which will be published in the autumn of 2023, with more to come, and will feature three separate stories that intertwine. The first will be written by Tehlor Kay Mejia with tales inspired by urban legends and Mexican folklore Each of the stories is drawn by a different artist or artist team, Justin and Alexis Hernandez, of Growing Raptor Studio, Junyi Wu, and Kaylee Rowena. Rowena will be drawing The Tale Of The Haunting Of Bus #13. The graphic novels will be released simultaneously in hardcover and softcover editions.

Abrams, formerly Harry N. Abrams, Inc, is an American publisher of art and illustrated books, children's books, and stationery. The enterprise is a subsidiary of the French publisher La Martinière Groupe. Run by President and CEO Michael Jacobs, Abrams publishes and distributes approximately 250 titles annually and has more than 3,000 titles in print. Abrams also distributes publications for the Victoria and Albert Museum, Tate, Vendome Press (in North America), Booth Clibborn Editions, SelfMadeHero, MoMA Children's Books, and 5 Continents. Founded by Harry N. Abrams in 1949, Abrams was the first company in the United States to specialize in the creation and distribution of art books. Times Mirror acquired the company in 1966 and Harry Abrams retired in 1977. For many years, the company was under the direction of Paul Gottlieb (publisher) until January 2001, eighteen months before his death. Abrams was acquired by La Martinière Groupe in 1997.