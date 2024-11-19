Night Of The Slashers in Magma Comix's February 2025 Solicits

Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Cavan Scott, Magma Comix

Night Of The Slashers by Cavan Scott and Paul Fry gets collected in Magma Comix's February 2025 solicits and solicitations, as well as the latest issues of Rome Eternal #3 and Hell's Half Acre #4.

ROME ETERNAL #3 CVR A DIEGO YAPUR (MR)

(W) Homero Rios (A/CA) Diego Yapur

Detective Rufus digs deeper into the sinister conspiracy behind his partner Eugenio's murder, uncovering the Praetorians' dark role in Germanicus's ascension to the throne. As Rome falls under his iron rule, one thing becomes clear: Germanicus isn't just an emperor—he's a god! Mexican writer Homero Rios (Heavy Metal) and Argentine artist Diego Yapur (Frank Frazetta's Dawn Attack) flex their storytelling muscles in this brutal alternate history! Retail:

$3.99 In-Store Date: 2/12/2025

HELLS HALF ACRE #4 CVR A RAMON BUNGE (MR)

(W) Denton J. Tipton (A) Jack Jadson (CA) Ramon Bunge

Three lives collide at the 1904 World's Fair! Britt has stayed one step ahead of a devilish fate but finds himself with nowhere left to run. Will a father's vengeance or a daughter's love sway a gambler's last roll of the dice? The past and the supernatural collide in the riveting conclusion to Hell's Half Acre! New York Times-bestselling writer Denton J. Tipton (Cobra Kai, G.I. Joe) teams with Jack Jadson (Thor, Nightwing) for a thrilling Western-noir with a supernatural twist. Each issue features a character variant cover by Chris Evenhuis (Wynonna Earp, G.I. Joe)! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 2/19/2025

NIGHT OF THE SLASHERS TP VOL 01 (MR)

(W) Cavan Scott (A/CA) Paul Fry

Hill Creek is a lovely place to visit… except the one night of the year its citizens transform into bloodthirsty maniacs! Of course, that's the very night Lara's bus breaks down, stranding the disillusioned teen and her classmates in the secluded town. Secrets uncovered, terror at every turn—will anyone survive the night? New York Times bestselling writer Cavan Scott (Union Jack the Ripper, Star Wars: The High Republic) and Paul Fry (Spider-Man 2099, Green Arrow & Black Canary) bring the gore in the ultimate horror-loving slasher-fest! Retail: $19.99 In-Store Date: 3/26/2025

