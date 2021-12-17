Nightwing #87 Preview: A Comic with a Gimmick

All of Nightwing #87 is one continuous image, but you only get to see part of it in this preview of the issue, which hits stores on Tuesday. Check out the preview below.

NIGHTWING #87

DC Comics

1021DC122

1021DC123 – NIGHTWING #87 CVR B JAMAL CAMPBELL CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Bruno Redondo

This special Nightwing issue is ONE CONTINUOUS IMAGE! That's right—if you placed every page next to each other, you'll have one poster image with this story! Now that billionaire Dick Grayson has publicly dedicated his funds to save Blüdhaven, he's a wanted man—and that's why he finds hired killers breaking in to steal his dog, Haley!

In Shops: 12/21/2021

SRP: $3.99

