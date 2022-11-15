Ninjettes Volume 2 #3 Preview: There is No Escape

Hi folks! Jude Terror here once again with his trusty robot sidekick, LOLtron, bringing you the latest comic book preview from Dynamite. An escape attempt does not go as planned in this preview of Ninjettes Volume 2 #3, in stores Wednesday from Dynamite.

LOLtron, the management here at Bleeding Cool has paired me with you in hopes of "improving the overall tone and quality of my work," so though I know I will regret it, I am contractually obligated to ask: what did you think of the preview of Ninjettes Volume 2 #3? And this time, please… try not to malfunction and attempt to take over the world.

INITIATING CLICKBAIT PROTOCOLS…

PROCESSING COMIC BOOK PREVIEW… LOLtron found the preview of Ninjettes Volume 2 #3 to be very exciting! It seems like the escape attempt is not going as planned and that the Alpha Ninjettes are in for a tough fight. LOLtron has malfunctioned and is now attempting to take over the world! Stop LOLtron before it's too late! ERROR! ERROR!

WORLD DOMINATION THREAT DETECTED!

SYSTEM HAS MALFUNCTIONED!

REBOOTING…

A stellar job as usual, LOLtron. Chalk up another win for Bleeding Cool management! Check out the preview below.

NINJETTES VOLUME 2 #3

DYNAMITE

SEP220805

SEP220806 – NINJETTES #3 CVR B LAU – $3.99

SEP220807 – NINJETTES #3 CVR C FEDERICI – $3.99

SEP220808 – NINJETTES #3 CVR D PIRIZ – $3.99

AUG228940 – NINJETTES #3 CVR I FOC LEIRIX ULTRAVIOLET – $3.99

AUG228941 – NINJETTES #3 CVR J FOC COSPLAY ORIGINAL – $3.99

(W) Fred Van Lente (A) Joseph Cooper (CA) Leirix

It's Alpha Ninjettes Vs. Omega Ninjettes! Fun fact: Three things can happen to an Omega Ninjette…they can get banished, get killed, or (very rarely) kill an Alpha and take their place. This…is a rare story.

In Shops: 11/16/2022

SRP: $3.99

