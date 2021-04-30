No Coin Tossed For Your Free Witcher – Thank FOC It's 30th April 2021

Thank FOC It's Friday – Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors. And now Lunar Distribution as well. Who knows what Penguin Random House will bring? Here's this week's comics product coming through that may adjusting as demand slips and slides with the emerging economic bubble. Or somesuch.

Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final opportunity for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

What's FOC-ing today?

Loads of Free Comics Book Day for August are FOC'ing today, including Sonic The Hedgehog, Star Wars: High Republic x2, Lady Mechanika, Stray Dogs, Resistance Uprising, Calexit, Enter The Slaughter, Just Beyond Monstrosity, Unfinished Corner, Vampire The Masquerade, Space Pirate Captain Harlock, Trese, Worlds Of Zorro, The Boys: Herogasm, Vampirella, Judge Dredd, Trailer Boys, Red Room, Overstreet, 10 Ton, Dungeon Is Back, School for Extraterrestrial Girls, Smurfs, Last Kids On Earth, Who Sparked Montgomery Bus Boycott, Adventures Of Bailey School Kids, Allergic, White Ash Season 2, Investigators/Ants in Pants, Assassins Creed, Street Fighter, Zom 100, Kyle's Little Sister, Solo Leveling, We Live Last Days, Archie Past, Present And Future, Oni Summer Celebration, Fungirl, Blade Runner, Life Is Strange, Valiant Uprising, Bountiful Garden, Gloomhaven and previews for On Tyranny, Rent A Really Shy Girlfriend,

And as well as a Witcher FCBD comic book, the new Witcher series Witch's Lament by Bartosz Sztybor and Vanesa R. Del Rey is launching on FOC with a 1:10 cover.

and is launching on FOC with a 1:10 cover. Boom is all about Something Is Killing The Children #16, with multiple covers and promotions for the origin of Erica Slaughter with 1:25 and 1:50 covers.

Star Wars: Weapon Of A Jedi #1 by Jason Fry, Alec Worley and Ruairi Coleman is launching from IDW.

and is launching from IDW. Edgar Camacho' s Onion Skin graphic novel launching from IDW/Top Shelf suggests you "discover a bright new star of Mexican comics in this romantic and thrilling tale, stuffed with adventure and delicious food."

Image Comics has ten new Image Firsts line, including Ice Cream Man #1, Spawn #1

Image is also launching Made In Korea #1 by Jeremy Holt and George Schall

and Spawn #318 will lead directly into Spawn's Universe #1.

Black Panther #25, Ta Nehisi Coates' final issue gets an FOC.

Blue Flame #1 by Christopher Cantwell, Adam Gorham, Kurt Michael Russell launches from Vault Comics with 1:15, 1:30, 1:50 and 1:75 covers.

Black Widow #7 is a new arc and a great cover!

Heroes Reborn gets FOC for #4 but also one-shots, Magneto And The Mutant Force, Siege Society and Young Squadron.

Marvel launches Reptil #1 by Terry Blas and Enid Balam.

and How did The Marvels #1 do? #2 is up – and brings back Melinda May.

X-Men #20 set to reveal big Mystique/Destiny/Moira stuff before the relaunch.

Gung Ho #1 by Benjamin Von Eckartsberg, Thomas von Kummant launches from Ablaze, with 1:10, :20, 1:30, 1:40 and 1:50 covers.

launches from Ablaze, with 1:10, :20, 1:30, 1:40 and 1:50 covers. American Mythology launches Zorro: New World #1.

DC Comics is launching Milestone Returns: Infinite Edition #0, Mister Miracle #1 and getting numbers on Robin #2.

What's on your FOC?

Sign up below, and we'll see what Thank FOC It's Friday brings next week… on time possibly.