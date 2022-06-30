No Free San Diego Comic-Con Tickets For Comic Shops This Year

Normally Comic-Con International: San Diego offers retailers with Diamond Comic Distributors free passes for San Diego Comic-Con, part of their non-profit educative mission. However this year, with rollover tickets from the cancelled 2020 show, as well as demand from new attendees, the show has had to be making cuts across the board over who can attend and in what capacity.

Instead, this year, comic book retailers are being given the opportunity to buy a limited number of tickets for San Diego Comic-Con, up to two per Diamond account, at $304 each, with chain retail stores limited to four passes in total. Retailers have to have a Diamond account active and in good standing, and must agree not to sell the passes on, with sanctions that include banning from future events.

It's a high amount, but all standard San Diego Comic-Con badges were sold out some time ago, and people trying to sell them on eBay are asking – and getting – two to three times that, with no guarantee that they will actual get access. If you were wanting to attend San Diego Comic-Con, failed to get tickets and work at a comic shop, you may be still be eligible to attend in this fashion. And pick up some excellent exclusive swag while you are there.

Because retailer attendees at San Diego Comic-Con will also have access to the Diamond Retailer Appreciation Lunch which will see presentations sponsored by Boom Studios, AfterShock Comics, Valiant Entertainment and Marvel Comics and will receive on-site giveaways from sponsoring publishers, which usually cover the cost of attending the show, and then some, when put on eBay subsequently. So no need for this…

San Diego Comic-Con International is a comic book convention and nonprofit multi-genre entertainment event held every year in San Diego, California, since 1970 – apart from the last two years. Founded as the Golden State Comic Book Convention in 1970, it is a five day event held during the July at the San Diego Convention Center and has become synonymous with the very idea of comic conventions.