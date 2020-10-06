No More Commissioner Harvey Bullock in Batman #100

Harvey Bullock first appeared in Detective Comics #441 in 1974 and was created by Archie Goodwin and Howard Chaykin before reappearing in 1983 from Doug Moench and Don Newton in Batman #361. He was also one of the lead characters in the TV series Gotham, played by Donal Logue.

Originally a corrupt cop, he ended up becoming a trusted, if loudmouth, part of commissioner Jim Gordon's Gotham police crew and is made detective. Recently, as Gordon was mengtally infected by The Batman Who Laughs, Bullock took over as Commissioner Bullock of the GCPD, with a more aggressive relationship with Batman than Gordon did, and puts the Bat Signal into storage.

However, in tomorrow's Batman #100, it appears that he, and the rest of the GCPD are ordered to close down Barbara Gordon, returning to the role of Oracle, who is using the GCPD bandwidth to organise the Batfamily to fight the Joker clowns as part of The Joker War.

Which is just too much for Bullock, so he hands in his badge. And goes rogue… who will back him? Who will fall? Harvey Bullock is happy to throw his detective badge and his gun away when dealing with other police on the scene… but where does he go now?

BATMAN #100 JOKER WAR

DC COMICS

AUG202576

(W) James Tynion IV (A) Guillem March (CA) Tony S. Daniel

"The Joker War" comes to a city-shattering conclusion as Batman battles The Joker in a brutal, no-holds-barred duel! This is a fight 80 years in the making, and its outcome won't just change Batman's life-it will change Gotham City for years to come! Plus, catch the first glimpse of the new villain known as Ghost-Maker! And after the senses-shattering conclusion of "The Joker War" come a pair of short stories that will chart what's to come in Gotham City and Batman. Don't miss the first showdown between Batman and Clownhunter! In Shops: Oct 06, 2020 SRP: $6.99