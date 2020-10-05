Barbara Gordon Is Oracle Again in Batman #100 – And Will Be In 2021

In the preview to tomorrow's Batman #100, Barbara Gordon stands in the Clocktower in Burnside, as Gotham burns, courtesy of The Joker War. She picks up her glasses. She sits at the computers and talks into the microphone. "Okay, it's time to let everyone know that Oracle is back online". That's how next week's Batman #100 by James Tynion IV and Danny Miki, Carlo Pagulayan, Jorge Jimenez, Guillem March begins.

Toldja. She does have full use of her legs now. But Barbara Gordon, for one issue at least, returns to the role she played as Oracle in the Birds Of Prey. Monitoring the situation, barking warnings, suggestions and downright orders. And in the middle of the Joker War, with so many of the Batfamily at play, absolutely essential.

Going forward, we don't know. Batgirl #50, out this month, is the final issue of that comic book. Also Cassandra Cain, in both The Joker Warzone and Batman #100 above is seen in a Batgirl costume sporting the Batsymbol on her chest, something she continues to wear in 2021. What her chosen superhero name is, I can't be as definite about. But she certainly looks like a Batgirl. And in James Tynion's newsletter, reported earlier today, he tells us

One key element in that is that I can say that Barbara Gordon is going to be an absolutely central character for the rest of this year, and next year. If you've been missing Oracle in the Bat-verse like I have, I think you're going to be very excited where things go from here…

Batman #100 is published tomorrow. It'll all come out then.

BATMAN #100 JOKER WAR

DC COMICS

AUG202576

(W) James Tynion IV (A) Danny Miki, Carlo Pagulayan, Jorge Jimenez, Guillem March (CA) Tony S. Daniel

"The Joker War" comes to a city-shattering conclusion as Batman battles The Joker in a brutal, no-holds-barred duel! This is a fight 80 years in the making, and its outcome won't just change Batman's life-it will change Gotham City for years to come! Plus, catch the first glimpse of the new villain known as Ghost-Maker! And after the senses-shattering conclusion of "The Joker War" come a pair of short stories that will chart what's to come in Gotham City and Batman. Don't miss the first showdown between Batman and Clownhunter! In Shops: Oct 06, 2020 SRP: $6.99