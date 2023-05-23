No More Free San Diego Comic-Con For Comic Stores, Must Pay $330 It was one of the (few) perks of being a comic book store owner or employee, that you could qualify for free entry to San Diego Comic-Con.

It was one of the (few) perks of being a comic book store owner or employee, that you could qualify for free entry to San Diego Comic-Con, courtesy of Diamond Comic Distributors, and part of the show's charitable status commitment to the comic book industry.

Instead Comic-Con International: San Diego is offering Diamond Comic Distributors a limited number of Pay Pass Codes to San Diego Comic-con this year. Pay Pass Codes offer the opportunity for Diamond customers to purchase tickets for the event scheduled from the 20th to the 23rd of July, including Preview Night on Wednesday, the 19th.

Comic book stores with a Diamond account may register for up to two pay passes per account at $330 each, plus a $10 handling fee. $330 is also what a four-day pass for regular attendees at San Diego Comic-Con costs, though you won't have to get in line pressing refresh. Chain retail stores are limited to four pay passes in total. To qualify for SDCC Pay Pass Codes, Diamond accounts must be active and in good standing, and that means having placed orders with Diamond between the 1st of January and the 22nd of May of $5,000 or more in retail value. Passes qualified for, cannot then be sold on and Diamond has the right to ban customers from future participation in this pay pass program if passes are sold. Click here to apply.

Diamond will also be hosting a special San Diego Comic-Con Retailer Appreciation Lunch on the Friday of the show, sponsored by AWA, Boom Studios, Marvel Comics, and Oni Press which will include retailer swag bags with limited edition items exclusive to the event which might help pay for the extra costs.

It's just that with the new retailer "pay pass", as well as rising fuel hotel and food and drink costs, there may a bit more to pay off this year. So look for those retailer-exclusive items to reflect that when they eventually hit eBay. And possibly fewer of them out there as well…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!