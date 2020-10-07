No Reprints On Misprinted Walter Simonson Mighty Thor Artisan Edition

Diamond Comic Distributors has informed comic book retailers that the Walter Simonson's The Mighty Thor Artisan Edition trade paperback edition, published back in June contains "multiple misprints resulting in several cut-off pages". However, they also note that the book will not be reprinted. Here's a look at some of the pages in question. Consider it more of a warning, in case it's an issue.

WALTER SIMONSON MIGHTY THOR ARTISAN EDITION TP

IDW PUBLISHING

SEP190744

(W) Walter Simonson (A/CA) Walter Simonson

WALTER SIMONSON'S MIGHTY THOR ARTISAN EDITION, collecting seven complete issues of Simonson's Transcendent run on The Mighty Thor, including the groundbreaking first story arc that introduced Beta Ray Bill. Each page has been scanned from the original art in Walter Simonson's personal archives, ensuring that these stories are presented as closely as possible to the actual hand-drawn artwork. While appearing to be in black and white, these pages have been meticulously scanned in color so all the subtle nuances of the art are clearly visible, from blue pencil notations, gradients in the ink, plus more-all those wonderful things that make original art unique and beautiful. This is the best of both worlds-an art book that is also a thrilling comic book!In Shops: Jun 17, 2020

SRP: $49.99

Here's how IDW describes the format:

IDW's Artisan Editions are paperback versions of their Artist Editions. While appearing to be in black and white, each page was scanned in colour to mimic as closely as possible the experience of viewing the actual original art—for instance, corrections and blue pencils. Artisan Edition Softcover format, 8 x 12 inches, but still collecting complete stories that are all painstakingly scanned from the original art. An Artisan edition is done to the same exacting quality standards as IDW's award-winning Artist's Edition series, just at a smaller (and more manageable!) size.