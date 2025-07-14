Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Mad Cave Studios | Tagged: diamond, layoffs

Now Mad Cave Studios Makes Staff Layoffs

Staff layoffs now coming from Mad Cave Studios including Keith Davidsen

Article Summary Mad Cave Studios implements staff layoffs, with Keith Davidsen among those let go from the publisher.

Keith Davidsen, former Marketing Director, seeks new opportunities after helping boost Mad Cave’s sales.

Devon Ashby also updates LinkedIn, indicating more layoffs at Mad Cave Studios amid industry changes.

At least four employees have reportedly been laid off following Diamond Comic Distributors’ bankruptcy.

Keith Davidsen, Marketing/Public Relations, Editorial, and Distribution at Mad Cave Studios, has updated his LinkedIn profile to say "Hi everyone! I'm seeking a new role and would appreciate your support. If you hear of any opportunities or just want to catch up, please send me a message or comment below. I'd love to reconnect. hashtag#OpenToWork. About me & what I'm looking for:"

I'm looking for Marketing Director, Director of Public Relations, Public Relations Specialist, Senior Editor, and Editor roles.

I'm open to roles in San Diego and Southern California, but would happily work remotely for companies based elsewhere.

I've previously worked at Mad Cave Studios, IDW Publishing, Dynamite Entertainment, and Diamond Comic Distributors.

He has indeed. Keith Davidsen was Director of Marketing at Mad Cave from August 2023 until last month, during which he says helped "achieve Mad Cave's highest-ever sales in the Direct Market and expand its footprint in the speciality retail space." Previous to that, he was at IDW Publishing for five years as Director, Public Relations & Marketing, at Dynamite Entertainmemnt for almost five years as Director of Sales and Marketing, and as Brand Manager at Diamond Comic Distributors for almost five years again, an Editor at Sirius Entertainment, and even served as an editor at Bleeding Cool.

Also changing their LinkedIn profile is Devon Ashby, Marketing and Communications at Mad Cave Studios. Devon has been at Mad Cave since last December, after being an Associate Publicist at Letter Better, a Reviewer of Comics and Graphic Novels for Publishers Weekly, a Sales And Marketing Associate for IDW from 2022 to 2023, three years in Sales & Marketing for Shelf Awareness as well as working at a number of bookstores.

I understand there are at least four staffers who have been laid off by Mad Cave Studios, but apart from Keith Davidsen, no one is making it that public right now. No one chose to comment to Bleeding Cool after enquiries were made over the weekend. This does come after a number of comic book publishers, including Mad Cave Studios, were impacted by the Diamond Comics Distributors Chapter 11 bankruptcy process, and what came afterwards. It follows similar recent layoffs from a number of other publishers, including Image Comics.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!