Now Mad Cave Studios & Vault Comics Quit Diamond Comic Distributors

Now Mad Cave Studios and Vault Comics follow suit with Image Comics and have quit Diamond Comic Distributors

Article Summary Mad Cave Studios and Vault Comics depart from Diamond, choosing Lunar Distribution exclusively.

Diamond's Chapter 11 bankruptcy sparks industry-wide distribution changes.

Mad Cave's last distribution through Diamond ends February 5, canceling unfilled orders.

Vault already ceased Diamond distribution in December; backlist still available while stock lasts.

Mad Cave Studios and Vault Comics have told Diamond Comic Distributors that they will not be distributed by Diamond any more. Both publishers have distribution deals with Lunar Distribution non-exclusively, as well as Diamond, but they now appear to be going all-in with Lunar. This follows Image Comics stating that they won't allow Diamond to subdistribute titles any more, with an exception for Diamond UK, who are going directly to Lunar. There are no details as to whether Mad Cave Studios or Vault Comics will continue to be distributed by Diamond UK or not.

This all comes as a direct result of Diamond Comic Distributors announcing Chapter 11 bankruptcy, news that is still rampaging around the comic book industry, like Godzilla on a stag do, and which Bleeding Cool has been doing our level best to monitor, catalogue, analyse and contextualise.

The last week of the new Mad Cave product that Diamond Comic Distributors will be distributing is for a product with an on-sale date of the 5th of February. All remaining orders for unfilled products will be cancelled. The remaining Mad Cave backlist product will be available while inventory remains. Mad Cave's Free Comic Book Day titles bundles will still ship, but since issues will not be available now. Future products from Mad Cave Studios will not appear in the Previews catalogue or the Previews Pullbox.

While Vault Comics, with a smaller retail footprint already left, just no one has noticed until now. The last week of new Vault Comics product was for the 26th of December last year. All remaining orders for unfilled products will be cancelled. Remaining Vault Comics backlist product will be available while inventory remains. Their FCBD offerings will be shipping as planned, but future products from Vault will not appear in Previews either.

