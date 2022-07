Now Marvel Gets A Jurassic League In Edge of Spider-Verse #1 Preview

DC Comics has a Jurassic League. Now, thanks to this week's Edge Of Spider-Verse #1 out on Wednesday, so has Marvel Comics and it's on Earth 66, with its own version of a world where the superheroes are dinosaurs. Of course, it is just one of many. Still, it's handy to keep count.

Edge of Spider-Verse #1

by Dan Slott & Marvel Various & Mark Bagley, cover by Josemaria Casanovas

THE END OF THE SPIDER-VERSE IS COMING! edge ('ej) noun – 1. outermost limit of an object – 2. the sharp side of a blade. The leading edge of the Spider-Verse brought you Spider-Gwen and Peni Parker. This final edge will introduce you to some of the most important characters in the future of the Spider-Verse…but it will also slice the final strand of the web. IN THIS ISSUE: SPIDER-MAN NOIR! ARAÑA'S NEW STATUS QUO! SPIDER-REX AND MORE!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.66"W x 10.18"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 180 per carton

On sale Aug 03, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620399400111 | Rated T+ $4.99