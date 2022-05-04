Obi-Wan Kenobi's First Love, Gehren Rand, Revealed Today (Spoilers)

It's Star Wars Day! And while fans are waiting for more news of the Kenobi TV series to be announced for Star Wars Day, Marvel Comics has decided to get in their first with their new Obi-Wan Kenobi comic book series which goes back to his earliest days as a Jedi Youngling at the Temple on Coruscant, studying under Yoda. And we also get the first appearance of someone who appears to be Ben Kenobi's first love at the tender age of eight. No, not Yoda… but Gehren Rand.

Tempting him away from the Temple, and bringing him face to face with the back alleys of Coruscant, which are a lot less pretty.

And inspired by Gehren Rand,m we get to witness his very first Jedi Mind Trick in action…

Not bad for a first time out. And he shows, even at such a young age, his commitment to Gehren.

He never sees her again. Not at the time of writing, as a hermit on Tatooine, anyway. But writer Christopher Cantwell tells us there is more to come, tweeting, "Featuring 8 year old Obi-Wan and the first ever original Star Wars character I helped create—Jedi Youngling Gehren Rand. More where they came from in the issues that follow… ALSO WE NAMED OBI-WAN'S YOUNGLING CLAN ITS CANON NOW ITS CANON "

The Kybuck Clan, it appears. And is that phrasing why Leia Organa's appeal hit home to Kenobi so hard? The bigger question might be, given how Black Krr'santan recently jumped from comic books to TV show, and Doctor Aphra is threatening to do the same, given the timing of this comic book, might there be an even greater future for Gehren Rand?

Maybe Yoda knows… and no one tell Duchess Satine about all this, right?

STAR WARS OBI-WAN KENOBI #1 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

MAR221087

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A) Ario Anindito (CA) Phil Noto

FAST APPROACHES THE ULTIMATE DESTINY OF ONE OF THE JEDI'S MOST RENOWNED MASTERS!

• As he spends his final days in the remote deserts of Tatooine, Obi-Wan Kenobi takes time to reflect on – and record – key moments of a heroic life long-lived.

• Writing in old leather-bound journals from his hermit's hut, Obi-Wan remembers his days as a young Jedi Initiate, his trials as a Padawan, the crucible of Jedi Knighthood and the Clone Wars, and some of the earliest challenges he faced as a true Master of the Force!

• In this tale, Obi-Wan considers a watershed Youngling adventure he narrowly survived on Coruscant when he was but eight years of age…

• This is just the beginning of his Jedi journey!

RATED T In Shops: May 04, 2022 SRP: $3.99