Obscure Comics: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cereal Comics #1, 2, & 3

Comics, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Cereal: A Winning Combo, Back In The Early Nineties

During the late eighties, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles were the marketing gimmick no one could avoid. Super popular cartoon series, merchandise everywhere, and the hottest toys in stores, TMNT really could do no wrong in the late eighties and even somewhere into the early nineteen nineties. For Peter Laird and Kevin Eastman, their independent comic book, published in 1984, had given rise to an empire they owned and controlled throughout the late eighties and the nineties and had perhaps some of the weirdest promotional materials and merchandising ever done for a "kids property," from the musical tour to the Sewer Exploration Belt to their ooze gelatin dessert, kids during this era devoured the content and wanted more. Of the weird products, though, perhaps the most well-remembered was the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cereal.

Packaged and designed by Ralston, which was originally part of the Ralston-Purina Company formed in 1902 (and no, they were making dog food into cereal), the name of the company comes from a social movement formed in the late 19th Century called Ralstonism. At its height, the 800,000 followers of this movement believed in the motto "Regime, Activity, Light, Strength, Temperation, Oxygen and Nature," with the first letters of each forming the acronym Ralston. Weird place to get a cereal company name, but the company would go on to make cereals for Ghostbusters, Transformers, and Spider-Man (with the Spider-Man cereal being almost a carbon copy of the TMNT cereal with "webs" instead of "ninja nets").

The TMNT cereal itself described itself as "crunchy, sweetened 'ninja nets' with 'ninja turtle' marshmallows" and went through numerous promotions from its shelf life of 1989 to 1995. Promotions included pizza-shaped marshmallows, TMNT cereal bowls, trading cards, and two collectible four-part board games.