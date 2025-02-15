Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Titan, X-Men | Tagged: conan, omnibus

OmnibusWatch: Ghost Rider, Blade Runner, Conan, X-Men, Solomon Kane

OmnibusWatch: Ghost Rider, Blade Runner, Conan, X-Men, Solomon Kane and more get omnibus volumes foir the end of 2025.

It's big book time, courtesy of Edelweiss, Amazon, and Near Mint, with a look at some more upcoming comic book Omnibuses for the final quarter of 2025… with plenty from Marvel Comics and Titan Comics, covering Ghost Rider, Blade Runner, X-Men, Conan and Solomon Kane.

GHOST RIDER: DANNY KETCH OMNIBUS VOL. 2

Author: Howard Mackie, Marvel Various

Illustrated by: Ron Wagner,

Cover: Adam Kubert

10/14/2025 1312 pages

King Conan: The Original Comics Omnibus Vol. 3

Author: Don Kraar, Jim Owsley

Illustrated by: John Buscema, Mike Docherty, Geoff Isherwood

On Sale 11/11/2025 896 pages

Volume 3 of the Conan the King Omnibus program pairs writers Jim Owsley and Don Kraar up with John Buscema, Mike Docherty, Judith Hunt, Geoff Isherwood and Mike Manley to continue this bold era of Conan's life… as a KING!

HAIL KING CONAN! LONG MAY HE REIGN! Conan the barbarian, the thief, the mercenary, and now… Conan the king! Big John Buscema is back! Included in this 900+ page volume is one of the more rarely collected stories from the conclusion of John Buscema's first long tenure on the Conan line of books as presented here and in the Conan of the Isles graphic novel. An older, wiser Conan relinquishes the throne to his son for one final glorious adventure! While Conan of the Isles serves as a wonderful appetizer, the real meat of this collection includes the remaining run of issues of Conan the King as penned by Don Kraar and then Jim Owsley (aka Christopher Priest) with notable artistic runs by Mike Docherty and Geoff Isherwood. Stories include 'The Road to Empire', 'Of Sorcery and Steel', 'Caliastros', and 'Conn, Son of the Barbarian King'. This collection also features the usual assortment of superb pin up art by some true greats of the comic book form as well as up-and-coming talents of the time. Collecting: Conan the King (1984) #36-55 and Conan of the Isles graphic novel (1988) Marvel Graphic Novel #42

Blade Runner 2039: The Complete Series Omnibus

Author: Mike Johnson

Illustrated by: Andres Guinaldo

11/04/2025 336 pages

Set in the world of Blade Runner, this is the officially sanctioned Omnibus edition of the first Blade Runner comic book series and based on the cult 1982 science fiction movie Blade Runner, directed by Ridley Scott. This box set collects the final three volumes in the saga of Ash, first started in Blade Runner 2019 and featuring Aahna 'Ash' Ashina, the first female Blade Runner. The astonishing saga of Ash concludes as she faces her greatest challenge yet. 20 years have passed since Ash helped a young girl and her Replicant mother escape from the clutches of her sadistic father – the business tycoon, ALEXANDER SELWYN – to an Off-world colony. Now the heir apparent to the old Tyrell empire, NIANDER WALLACE has ordered the capture of Cleo believing that her DNA holds the secret to Replicant fertility. Now former Blade Runner AAHNA 'ASH' ASHINA must once again return to Los Angeles and fight to save the city she loves from the insane machinations of Niander Wallace and his personal Replicant assistant, LUV, the first Replicant Blade Runner, and fulfill a pact she made years ago to protect those she loves most. The future itself of all Replicants is at stake.

Blade Runner 2029: The Complete Series Omnibus

Author: Mike Johnson

Illustrated by: Andres Guinaldo

10/07/2025 336 pages

Set in the world of Blade Runner, this is the officially sanctioned Omnibus edition of the second Blade Runner comic book series and based on the cult 1982 science fiction movie Blade Runner, directed by Ridley Scott. This box set collects the three volumes of the 2029 saga of Ash, first started in Blade Runner 2019 and featuring Aahna 'Ash' Ashina, the first female Blade Runner. This Omnibus edition collects all three volumes of the Blade Runner 2029 – the second year of the Blade Runner saga. Set ten years after the first year's critically acclaimed series, this omnibus sees Blade Runner Ash return to hunt down renegade Replicants. But this time ASH now has a new agenda that, if discovered, will make her the enemy of humanity. When Ash is drawn into a deadly cat-and-mouse game with a Replicant called YOTUN, one unlike any she has ever faced before – a NEXUS 6 Replicant who has outlived his four-year lifespan. she finds herself in a deadly fight for survival. The head of a guerrilla army of fanatical Replicants, Yotun leads a revolt to take control of the Los Angeles and only Ash can stop him. Collects together Blade Runner 2029 Vol 1: Reunion, Blade Runner 2029 Vol 2: Echoes, Blade Runner 2029 Vol 3: Redemption and collects 12 issues.

Blade Runner 2019: The Complete Series Omnibus

Author: Michael Green, Mike Johnson

Illustrated by: Andres Guinaldo

On Sale 09/02/2025 352 pages

Set in the world of Blade Runner, this is the officially sanctioned Omnibus edition of the first Blade Runner comic book series and based on the cult 1982 science fiction movie Blade Runner, directed by Ridley Scott.

Los Angeles, 2019 and LAPD's best Blade Runner and detective, Aahna 'Ash' Ashina, has been assigned to investigate the mysterious disappearance of Isobel and Cleo Selwyn, the wife and daughter of business tycoon, Alexander Selwyn, a close personal friend of Eldon Tyrell. Ash's search will take her on a journey from the crime-ridden underbelly of a rain-soaked, environmentally damaged Los Angeles to the promised land of the Off-World Colonies and back home again as she uncovers a terrible secret and a desperate conspiracy that forces her to confront her own hatred for Replicants – the synthetic humans that she hunts with such vengeance. Collects Blade Runner 2019: Los Angeles/Off-World/Home Again, Home Again. Collects 12 issues.

X-MEN BY GERRY DUGGAN OMNIBUS

Contents: X-Men (2021) 1-34, X-Men Annual (2022) 1, Planet-Size X-Men (2021) 1, X-Men: Hellfire Gala (2022) 1, X-Men: Hellfire Gala (2023) 1, X-Men Unlimited: X-Men Green (2022) 1,2 10/28/2025 1304 pages

X-MEN: AGE OF KRAKOA – DAWN OF X OMNIBUS VOL. 1

Author: Jonathan Hickman

Illustrated by: Leinil Yu, Marvel Various

Cover Design or Artwork by: Leinil Yu

09/16/2025 1472 pages

In the wake of HOUSE OF X/POWERS OF X comes a new age for mutantkind! The mutant nation of Krakoa has taken its place as a new global superpower, with the influential leaders of the Quiet Council making the big decisions – and fan-favorite heroes (and villains) finding their place in the new world! Cyclops, Jean Grey and their extended clan make a Summer House for themselves – on the moon! Wolverine finally has everything he ever wanted – but that means he has everything to lose! The reunited New Mutants head out on a cosmic quest to find a missing friend! A dangerous crew of mutants are recruited for X-Force – one half intelligence, the other half special ops! Meanwhile, Captain Kate Pryde sets sail on the high seas with her crew of Marauders, searching for mutants in need! A new Captain Britain leads Excalibur, and one of their number is…Apocalypse?! But who are the Fallen Angels? Collecting X-MEN (2019) #1-7, X-FORCE (2019) #1-8, MARAUDERS (2019) #1-8, EXCALIBUR (2019) #1-8, FALLEN ANGELS (2019) #1-6, NEW MUTANTS (2019) #1-7, WOLVERINE (2020) #2-3, GIANT SIZE X-MEN: JEAN GREY AND EMMA FROST and material from WOLVERINE (2020) #1. RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY.

The Savage Sword Of Conan: The Original Comics Omnibus Vol.11

Author: Chuck Dixon, Doug Moench, Don Kraar

Illustrated by: Gary Kwapisz, Paul Gulacy

09/30/2025 856 pages

Savage Sword of Conan is the greatest sword-and-sorcery magazine of all time thanks to its gripping, brutal storytelling, iconic artwork, and unmatched portrayal of Conan's raw, untamed world. This volume not only contains a massive new collection of the treasured original run but also features the never before reprinted Conan the Barbarian: Skull of Set original graphic novel in all its full color glory! With Larry Hama deep into his run as Editor on the series, a new showcase of talents begin to arise and take our beloved barbarian to even greater heights! An Omnibus for the ages! This 850+ page tome collects a story from one of the greatest collaborations of comic history. After years of exceptional work together, Paul Gulacy and Doug Moench, turn their collective gaze on Conan in the Marvel Graphic Novel, Conan the Barbarian: The Skull of Set! This collection continues the run of Charles "Chuck" Dixon as lead story writer with a host of artistic talents assisting including a majority of work from Gary Kwapisz with inks and finishes (and occasional pencils as well) by master draftsman, Ernie Chan! Stories include "Blood Circus," "Slaves of the Circle," and "Bane of the Dark Brotherhood"! Also included is the Don Kraar penned "The Wrath of Crom," with early work by Dale Eaglesham and luscious inks from Pat Redding! This collection includes the usual assortment of superb pin up art by some true greats of the comic book form as well as up-and-coming talents of the time. This book also features a section of rarely seen bonus material! This volume includes Charles "Chuck" Dixon and Doug Moench on the main writing duties and artists Gary Kwapisz, Paul Gulacy, Ernie Chan, Tom Grindberg, Dale Eaglesham, and others on interior art with works from legendary Conan cover artists like Joe Jusko and Earl Norem. Collecting: Savage Sword of Conan (1974) #146-158 and Conan the Barbarian: The Skull of Set graphic novel (1987) Marvel Graphic Novel #53

Conan The Barbarian: The Original Comics Omnibus Vol.7

Author: Don Kraar

Illustrated by: John Buscema, Alfredo Alcala, Ernie Chan

10/14/2025 680 pages

The greatest hero in sword-and-sorcery history! This epic omnibus chronicles the on-going adventures of the legend that is Conan and features over 680 pages of digitally remastered artwork and a bonus section of rarely seen artwork. The seventh volume in this popular Omnibus series collects the first half of Christopher J. Priest's legendary run on Conan the Barbarian as he assembles a cast of engaging supporting characters around Conan, including the haunted Tetra and the courageous Captain Delmuro, sending them in pursuit of treasure held by the wicked thief, Keiv. Priest also introduces to the color series one of the great super-villains in Marvel's Conan mythos – the Devourer of Souls. The dark reaver is one of Conan's most formidable foes, and their legendary battles begin here! This 7th volume collects issues Conan the Barbarian (1970) #172-194, Conan the Barbarian Annual (1973) #10-11.

Solomon Kane: The Original Comics Omnibus Vol. 1

Author: Robert E. Howard, Roy Thomas, Don Glut

Illustrated by: David Wenzel, Howard Chaykin

09/16/2025 624 pages

THE WORLD'S MIGHTEST 16th CENTURY PURITANICAL ADVENTURER! From the genius mind of Robert E. Howard, creator of CONAN THE BARBARIAN comes another sword-and-sorcery legend, Solomon Kane. Set in the 16h Century, Kane is a Puritan avenger roaming the known world on a quest to combat the forces of darkness in all its forms.

Set in the late 16th-17th Century, Solomon Kane oft described as a living weapon of God, is described as a tall, thin, dour one-man war-machine traveling the world spreading the good word and delivering vengeance and wrath upon the evil and corrupt, from devil-worshiping devotees, to pirates, cannibals, demons, werewolves and vampires. This collection spans 15 years and collects over 600 pages of jaw-busting action. Solomon Kane first appeared in the legendary magazine Weird Tales back in 1928, and was described by his creator, the legendary Robert E. Howard as "A man born out of time, a strange blending of Puritan and Cavalier, with a touch of the ancient philosopher and a touch of the pagan. A knight errant in the sombre clothes of a fanatic. A hunger in his soul drove him on and on, an urge to right all wrongs, protect all weaker things, avenge all crimes against right and justice." Now Kane's complete, classic original comic strip adventures are collected in one jaw-dropping Omnibus volume! Featuring adaptations of Robert E. Howard's formative tales and new chapters by such scribes as Roy Thomas, Ralph Macchio, Don Glut and Doug Moench. With artwork by David T. Wenzel, Howard Chaykin, Al Williamson and Colin MacNeil and featuring legendary artists Neal Adams, Mike Mignola, Mike Zeck and John Ridgway. From the sinister forests of 16th Century England battling witch-covens, across central Europe fighting vampires, and to the plains of Africa raining vengeance upon cannibals and demons alike. Collecting: MARVEL PREMIERE (1972) 33-34; THE SWORD OF SOLOMON KANE (1985) 1-6; MATERIAL FROM CONAN SAGA (1987) 50, DRACULA LIVES! (1973) 3, KULL AND THE BARBARIANS (1975) 2-3, MARVEL PREVIEW (1975) 19, MONSTERS UNLEASHED (1973) 1, and SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN (1974) 13-14, 18-20, 22, 25, 26, 33-34, 37, 39, 41, 53-54, 62, 83, 162, 169, 171, 219, 220

PHOENIX: THE DEATH & REBIRTH OF JEAN GREY OMNIBUS

Author: Grant Morrison

Illustrated by: Igor Kordey, Marvel Various

Cover Design or Artwork by: Stanley "Artgerm" Lau

On Sale 09/16/2025 1352 pages

The epic mythology of the Phoenix in a single, uncanny Omnibus! The classic Dark Phoenix Saga was just the start: The cosmic firebird's fate remained intertwined with that of Jean Grey through her cycle of life, death and rebirth – and even took a few other hosts along the way! This volume collects the biggest Phoenix stories of the 21st century – from the epic future of "Here Comes Tomorrow" to the seismic war between the Avengers and the X-Men, plus the blockbuster returns that show you can never keep Jean Grey down for long! Collecting NEW X-MEN (2001) #128, #139-141 and #146-154; X-MEN: PHOENIX – ENDSONG #1-5; X-MEN: PHOENIX – WARSONG #1-5; AVENGERS VS. X-MEN #0-12; JEAN GREY (2017) #1-11; GENERATIONS: PHOENIX & JEAN GREY; PHOENIX RESURRECTION: THE RETURN OF JEAN GREY #1-5; and material from POINT ONE (2011) #1.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!