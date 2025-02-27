Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Oni Press | Tagged: biker mice from mars, comicspro

Ongoing Biker Mice From Mars by Melissa Flores & Daniel Gete in June

Oni Press to publish the first ongoing Biker Mice From Mars comic book in June, by Melissa Flores and Daniel Gete, for Nacelleverse Phase Two

Article Summary Biker Mice From Mars goes ongoing in June as Oni Press ignites the Nacelleverse with a bold new chapter.

Melissa Flores and Daniel Gete bring dynamic storytelling, blending classic thrills with modern adventure.

Stunning cover art by Karl Kershi, Justin Mason and Simon Bisley promises an eye-catching, fresh look.

Oni Press unveils major partner support and big plans to launch an explosive summer of comics.

At the ComicsPRO event, Hunter Gorinson of Oni Press took to the stage to talk the Nacelleverse and Biker Mice From Mars. He brought with him the founder of the Nacelle company and the creator of The Toys That Made Us TV series, Brian Volk-Weiss.

Who took the opportunity to reminisce about Nick's Comic Book Shop in New York, now a hair salon. Something Volk-Weiss has no use for any more. Brian told us, "The first line of the Nacelleverse is RoboForce, and we have season 1 coming out on Tubi in April. We're partnered up with The Rock so we have all of his marketing support. We also have been making toys for RoboForce for over two years, so they're in Walmart now; they're pretty much all over the place. That is the step one."

Hunter Gorison continued, "We've just wrapped up phase one of the publishing line which will tie in snugly with the RoboForce animated series. But coming very soon the Biker Mice are going to get blown up in the big, big way. The first ever Biker Mice From Mars ongoing series, going to begin in June, written by Melissa Flores of Power Rangers, the incredible Daniel Gete who just did a book for Oni called Skin Police which is he absolutely blew off the page. We're not going to announce this properly for the next week or two so you guys are getting the first look here. But an amazing couple of covers by Karl Kershi, Justin Mason just coming off of Spider-Punk…"

"and yes, that's Simon Bisley drawing Throttle."

"Hey, is Throttle here? This is the tip of the spear of the second wave, expect to hit your stores in a big way this summer."

And you can catch up with all our ComicsPRO coverage using this link if you want… ComicsPRO is a trade association for comic book retailers, a volunteer non-profit organization that states it is dedicated to improving the comic book specialty market. Since the decline of Diamond, ComicsPRO Summit has become the central annual comic book retailer meet-up occasion.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!