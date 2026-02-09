Oni Press To End Rick And Morty Forever With Rick And Morty Forever #0

Posted in: Comics, Oni Press | Tagged: Daniel Kibblesmith, rick and morty

Article Summary Oni Press will conclude their Rick And Morty comic run with Rick And Morty Forever #0 in May 2026.

The final issue is a double-sized, 48-page farewell by Daniel Kibblesmith and Troy Little.

Rick And Morty Forever #0 will feature a single, silver foil wraparound cover, defying collector norms.

This epic send-off explores Rick’s cosmic punishment and his bond with Morty in their ultimate adventure.

Taking a cue from Marvel Comics ending the Ultimate Universe with one last spurt in May 2026 with the Ultimate Finale, it looks as if Oni Press will be doing the same for their final Rick And Morty comic books with Rick And Morty Forever #0, a double-sized, 48-page comic book farewell, in May, by Daniel Kibblesmith and Troy Little.

"OK, THIS IS IT, WE PROMISE — THE END OF THE END! AFTER 10 YEARS AND ONE MILLION MISADVENTURES, ONI PRESS IS SENDING RICK AND MORTY OFF IN STYLE…IN A DOUBLE-SIZED, ZERO-ISSUE FINALE COMIC BOOK FEATURING (GASP) ONLY ONE COVER! (OLD SCHOOL!)! Oni Press, the multiple Eisner- and Harvey Award–winning publisher of groundbreaking comics and graphic novels since 1997 and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products are proud to announce RICK AND MORTY FOREVER #0 – a gargantuan, 48-page spectacular bidding fond farewell to Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith's 100+ comic book issue run at Oni as we hurtle them back into the void from which they came in one last shamelessly transparent promotional stunt arriving on May 27th from nigh-omnipotent writer Daniel Kibblesmith (em>Loki) and franchise über-veteran Troy Little (Cult of the Lamb)! Plus: In one last expectation-defying fit of pique, this double-sized, super-key, ultra-milestone and soon-to-be-slabbed testament to greatness features the most surprising twist of all: only one cover! Even better: It's a wraparound (!!) etched into immortality in stunning silver foil (!!!) as rendered by the incomparable Troy Little (!!!!) himself!" "Yes, the rumors are true (because we keep announcing them ourselves) Oni Press, unsatisfied with the end of THE END proudly presents RICK AND MORTY FOREVER, the final issue of Oni Press' immortal run on the sci-fi, dimension-hopping, foul-mouthed, pretentiously beautiful, intellectual temper tantrum turned cultural phenomenon known as Rick and Morty." "How do you punish the smartest man in the universe? Show him everything—everything—he's ever wanted to know or see, and afford him no power to do anything about it. Rick Sanchez, the destroyer of worlds. Now he sits in endless observation of all there is to see, tortured by cosmic impotence, the ultimate expression of "go to your room and think about what you did."But in his endless torment, Rick realizes that a fate of unspeakable horror also awaits his unwitting companion: his grandson, Morty. Can Rick save the soul of the only being that ever stood by him through all his indiscretions? Can the transformative power of love give rise to the triumph of the human spirit? Or is everything just #@$%@?

Rick And Morty Forever #0 will be published with just one cover, in foil, from Troy Little on the 27th of May.

WRITTEN BY DANIEL KIBBLESMITH

ART BY TROY LITTLE

WRAPAROUND FOIL COVER BY TROY LITTLE

ON SALE MAY 27th, 2026 | $8.99 | 48 PGS. | FC

FOC: 4/27/26

