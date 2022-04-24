Only Four Marvel Comics To Thank FOC It's Sunday 24th of April 2022

Thank FOC It's Sunday – Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors on Monday. And now Lunar Distribution and Penguin Random House on Sunday as well. So here's this week's comics product coming through that may need adjusting as demand slips and slides with the emerging economic bubble. Or somesuch. Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final opportunity for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed, and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

Though one piece of madness is that, aside from a couple of trade paperbacks, a second printing and the Marvel Previews catalogue, there are only four new comic books from Marvel up for FOC this week. Captain Carter #3, Devil's Reign Omega #1, Hulk #7, Punisher #3. There were five last week. There are usually about twenty. This is going to hit comic shops in two or there weeks with a seeming Marvel drought. Marvel is being hit by printing issues and I am going to look at some of the fallout from that tomorrow.

What's FOC-ing this weekend?

Disturbed: Dark Messiah #1 is the new Opus Comics series from Tim Seeley and Angel Henandez , with a 1:20 Todd McFarlane / Greg Capullo cover. "In the not so distant future, firefighter Griffin DeSanto has found himself a man out of time – stumbling into a harsh world of poverty, automation, and subjugation. Technology rules and a tech empire built on suffering keeps the population in check through surveillance and mechanized policing. Though lost, Griffin is never alone, he was brought here for a reason, and The Vengeful One is his guide."

Spectro One-Shot by Juan Doe is a new one-shot from AfterShock Comics. "SPECTRO explores the unnerving spectrum of fear through four terrifying stories rooted in a cosmic game of twisted karma and phantasmagoric terror"

is a new one-shot from AfterShock Comics. "SPECTRO explores the unnerving spectrum of fear through four terrifying stories rooted in a cosmic game of twisted karma and phantasmagoric terror" Fox & Hare #1 by Jonathan Tsuei and Stacey Lee is finally coming to print after much delays, and includes a 1:100 deluxe edition variant cover.

"When black market coder Aurora Yi uncovers top secret data that has tapped into the past lives of the citizens of Mazu Bay, her world is turned upside down. The mega corporation Synastry Designs wants its data back and is hot on her trail. Aurora has no choice but to turn to the Fox and the Hare, the most feared mercenaries in the city, for protection.

Rivers Of London gets a new series, Deadly Ever After by Ben Aaronovitch, Andrew Cartmel, Celeste Bronfman and Jose Maria Beroy with this FOC cover by Jung-Geun Yoon.

I Hate This Place #2- or its more colourful title from one of the covers, is launching from Image Comics by Kyle Starks, Artyom Topilin and Lee Loughridge , for fans of Gideon Falls and Home Sick Pilots.

Fables by Bill Willingham, Mark Buckingham and Steve Leialoha returns with #151. "The Black Forest—a tale that picks up right where Fables #150 left off, providing a new entry point into the world of Fabletown! The dust has barely settled from the climactic battle between Totenkinder and Cinderella—and everything is far from happily ever after. A legendary new adversary has arrived, and he plans to get even with Geppetto for the mess that has been made of Manhattan. But it's a new day…and with it, a new Jack in the Green has arrived in the Black Forest. And within the emergency room of a New York hospital…a Fable long thought dead returns!" With a 1:25 and 1:50 variant.

Zatanna: The Jewel Of Gravesend original YA graphic novel is up, by Alys Arden and Jacquelin De Leon. "There's more to the mobsters, mystics, and mermaids in Coney Island—just ask born-and-raised resident Zatanna Starr. But the time for having fun in Luna Park comes to an end when a mystic's quest for a powerful jewel unravels everything Zatanna thought she knew about herself and her beloved neighborhood. Mysteries and magic surround her as she discovers the truth about her family's legacy and confronts the illusion that has been cast over her entire life. From the bewitching mind behind The Casquette Girls, Alys Arden, and with enchanting artwork by popular Instagram artist Jacquelin de Leon, comes the story of a girl stuck in the middle of a magician rivalry and forced to choose between love, family, and magic without hurting anyone…or worse."

Lots of folk will want this cover of Nightwing #92. Just saying.

Duo #1 is the new Milestone launch from Greg Pak, Khoi Pham and Scott Hanna . "Nanotech engineers Dr. Kelly Vu and Dr. David Kim are committed to only one thing more than each other: using their regenerative nanobots to save the world. And following a violent attack, those very same nanobots end up saving David and Kelly's lives…sort of. Their salvation comes with an unexpected consequence: husband and wife awaken to realize that they now share one super-powered body." With a 1:25 variant.

