Open Your Eyes To Knight Terrors For Free Comic Book Day (DC Spoilers) Knight Terrors is coming from DC Comics for Free Comic Book Day, and Bleeding Cool has had an exclusive sneek peek we are sharing.

Josh Williamson posted the following page from the DC Comics Knight Terrors Free Comic Book Day title, to be officially available in comic book stores from the 6th of May – just three weeks and change away.

He tweeted "Tease of art from KNIGHT TERRORS by the great Chris Bachalo! Damian is the first to witness the NIGHTMARE REALM! And things get weird and scary! From Knight Terrors Free Comic Book Day Special Edition out on MAY 6th!" But because we're Bleeding Cool, we'll go a bit furtehr into the deepest of sleep. Spoilers ahoy.

We have a sleeping lucid dreamer in Damian Wayne, analysing his dreams, finding even the more bizaree ones rather mundane in their predicatability. And snarking at his own subconscious over the image it presents.

Until he realises that maybe, just maybe, it may have gone a little further than that.

They hid something from this person. Could it be a Dreamstone maybe? Is this Doctor Destiny, who has a beef with the Justice League, and who recently popped up in the Sandman TV series? He does get mentioned in some solicitations… But it seems that something is coming for him. And the usual escape route may not be open…

Because simply waking yourself up, even as a lucid dreamer, is not as easy as it might be.

The curse of eternal waking. I remember that from Sandman as well. Say, you don't suppose that's where Knight Terrors is going?

Because it seems that you can enter that realm with the thought that you have falledn asleep as normal – but that is also part of the illusion, or delusion. These Knight Terrors tell their narrative around whatever you are doing so that it seems natural and normal when the monster inside you comes out.

And then there are those big eyes in the sky as well… is this how he makes eye contact with you?