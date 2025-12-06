Posted in: Comics | Tagged: graphic novel, Marc Caste, Picatopia 23rd Street

Marc Craste's Picatopia Graphic Novel Based On His BAFTA-Winning Film

Marc Craste’s Picatopia Graphic Novel based on his BAFTA award-winning film to be published in 2027 by 23rd Street

Article Summary Marc Craste's Picatopia graphic novel will be published by 23rd Street in 2027 in a two-book deal.

Picatopia is inspired by Craste's BAFTA-winning animated film JoJo in the Stars and uses Unreal Engine tech.

The story follows two siblings navigating a mysterious tower filled with monstrous Picas, once human.

23rd Street, a Macmillan imprint, is focused on graphic novels for adults, led by Mark Siegel and Calista Brill.

Marc Craste's Picatopia is a new graphic novel he has been working on for years that grew out of Marc's original Bafta/Cartoon d'Or-winning short JoJo in the Stars. And using AKA Studios' Realtime rendering with the Unreal Engine. The graphic novel is the first in a series about "two siblings as they make their way through a strange other world in an immense tower filled with Picas, monstrous creatures that were once human."

Mark Siegel at 23rd Street has bought the world publishing rights to Picatopia, excluding French, in a two-book deal, from Marc Craste's agent Nicolas Grivel. Publication for Picatopua is for 2027 while the second book in the series planned for 2028 has not yet been announced. Jill Freshney will also edit.

Marc Craste is a senior animation director working at Studio AKA in London. Before coming to the UK in 1998, Marc worked extensively in animation studios in Sydney and Copenhagen. Marc has designed and directed many award-winning commercials for Orange, Compaq, Lloyds Bank and the 'BIG WIN' spot for the National Lottery. This is his first graphic novel.

His 12-minute debut short film 'JOJO IN THE STARS' won the 2004 BAFTA for Best Animated Short Film – alongside a host of other international awards. His latest half-hour animated short, completed late 2008 in between commercials, is based on the book "Varmints", written by celebrated children's author Helen Ward and illustrated by Marc.

Macmillan Publishers publishes 23rd Street Books, a new imprint dedicated to publishing graphic novels for adults. Mark Siegel is the Vice President, Executive Editorial, and Creative Director for both First Second and 23rd Street Books. Editorial Director Calista Brill, who joined First Second in 2008, will work closely with Siegel on the direction of both imprints

