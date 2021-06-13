Orbital Comics Of London Transforms Into Orbital Art Gallery

Looks like Things To Do In London If You Like Comics will be getting a brand new entry for Thursday. Orbital Comics, the comic book store that famously quit Diamond Comic Distributors a year-and-a-half ago, is to reinvent itself as a new white-wall art gallery, taking over the store's two side rooms, and in the historic location once occupied by the London Photographers' Gallery. Orbital Gallery occupies two rooms within the location's spectacular 3000 sq feet. The new exhibition featuring the work of Billy Chainsaw, Gerard Don Daniel, GirlShit, JRoldan, and Mister Wim will run between Thursday, the 1st of July to Friday, the 30th of July, open between noon and 6pm Mondays to Thursdays, noon to 7pm on Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 5pm on Sundays. Bleeding Cool intends to pop by on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, given half a chance.

Gallery curator and initial exhibitor Billy Chainsaw says: "My vision for the Orbital Art Gallery is an inclusive one which embraces the work of both emerging and established artists, offering art at affordable to more expensive prices. Our aim is to display all art forms, from edgy to classical and all points in between… this also includes photography, installations, and live performances." There will also be a premiere pop-up room, housing a wide range of limited edition, hand-pulled, signed, numbered, and open edition prints, drawn from the Orbital and Missed Deadline's stable of artists. Orbital Gallery can be found inside Orbital, at 8 Great Newport Street London WC2H 7JA, seconds away from Leicester Square tube, and next door to The Arts Theatre,