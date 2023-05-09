Original Spider-Man #7 Artwork Including First Spider-Boy, At Auction The streaming sales platform The Experience has a big original art sale coming upfeaturing the first appearance of Spider-Boy.

The streaming sales platform The Experience has a big original art sale coming up this Friday, as the Original Art Experience which will include all the original artwork by Mark Bagley to Spider-Man #7 featuring the first appearance of Spider-Boy, with John Dell, Dan Slott and Drew Hennessey. The sale will begin at 7pm EST, 4pm PST, midnight BST.

The entire 20-page complete interiors, including an two-page spread with nearly 100 different Spider-Men and Spider-Women and the first appearance of Spider-Bo, a comic that has been burning up on the aftermarket. The book will be broken up and pages will be sold individually.

"Spider-Man #7 wraps up the End of the Spider-Verse arc by Dan Slott that has been running since the series debuted. It's a story that features every Spider you can imagine from across the multiverse, plus one very special new Spider hero. That's right, the introduction of Spider-Boy who calls himself Bailey, claims to come from the 616-universe, and says he's been on thousands of adventures with both Peter Parker and Miles Morales. This was promised to be a status change for the Wall-Crawler, and it definitely lived up to the billing. The issue is the single hottest book of the year, with the Spider-Boy variant cover going for multiples of cover price in advance of release."

"Also available for sale will be the cover to Amazing Spider-Man #352 from 1991, Mark Bagley's second Amazing Spider-Man cover following Erik Larsen's run on the series. Plus, a page from Amazing Spider-Man #365, the 30th Anniversary issue featuring the "reappearance" of Peter Parker's Parents. And more including Spider-Man #1 Cover (2016 series) by Mark Bagley and Andrew Hennessey featuring Miles Morales and Jane Foster Thor, Amazing Spider-Man #29 Wraparound cover by Mark Bagley, Amazing Spider-Man #80.B cover pure pencils by Mark Bagley, a GORGEOUS Spider-Man/Black Cat/Venom Commission pure pencils by Mark Bagley and Sinister War #1 Page #10 with some of Spider-Man's GREATEST villains pure pencils by Mark Bagley."

The Comic Shopping Experience, aka The Experience (or as it's better known, The Exp), is a network of entertainment and sales shows broadcasting live 7 days a week. They have partnered with Comic Book Creators, Publishers, and Local Comic Shops from around the country to bring comic books and pop culture fandom to computer screens and mobile devices everywhere. The complete book was brokered by Spencer Beck of The Artist's Choice.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=eyt85UlyoTg