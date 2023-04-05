Today's Spider-Man #7 Sells For $25 On eBay Over Spider-Boy (Spoilers) Bailey, otherwise known as Spider-Boy, is being openly and explicitly retconned into Marvel Comics history today in Spider-Man #7.

Marvel has been here before with The Sentry. DC Comics is doing it right now with a bunch of previously unheard-of Golden Age sidekick characters. It's all very Dawn from Buffy. But a character is being openly and explicitly retconned into Marvel Comics history today with Bailey, otherwise known as Spider-Boy, in Spider-Man #7. Created by Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos, but appearing here for the first time drawn by Mark Bagley.

And he appears to be on first-name terms with all the Spiders, secret identities be damned.

With millions of adventures yet to be told with Peter Parker, Miles Morales and…Bailey. Removed from continuity and the back-issues of your comic book collection, how did he fit in with everything that has been before? Will we get any Deadpool Secret Secret Wars shenanigans showing how he was actually a part of major storylines but just got written out by the great metatextual hand?

After all, they still have a lot more to talk about him. And no room here to do that. More, lots more, Spider-Boy to come. Especially as issues of Spider-Man #7 with the Spider-Boy variant cover, even though it just went on sale today, have sold for up to $25 already with copies of the standard cover going from $15 to $18. While a pre-CGC 9.8 slabbed copy has already sold for $100.

A second printing is also on the way, but if you were going to pickup a copy of this comic today from your local comic book store, you might want to webswing your way to the store rather than walk.

SPIDER-MAN #7

MARVEL COMICS

FEB230752

(W) Dan Slott (A/CA) Mark Bagley

THE END OF THE SPIDER-VERSE IS HERE!

Friends became enemies, enemies became friends and now all of the Spider-Verse ENDS!

Jessica Drew? Gone. Peter Parker? Gone. And they aren?t the only ones erased by the sacred Sting-Knife.

How can Silk and the rest of the Spiders win this Spider-War?!

Rated T In Shops: Apr 05, 2023 SRP: $3.99