Our Brilliant Ruin: Horror at Crane Mansion #3 Preview: Last Call

Our Brilliant Ruin: Horror at Crane Mansion #3 brings the series to a bloody finale as monsters stalk the halls and secrets are revealed this Wednesday.

Article Summary Our Brilliant Ruin: Horror at Crane Mansion #3 hits stores June 4th, bringing the series to a bloody finale

Based on a tabletop RPG, the comic explores social decay and monstrous transformations in a haunted mansion setting

Survivors face accusations and scramble to uncover the truth behind Constance's horrific transformation

Based on the tabletop RPG of the same name, Our Brilliant Ruin depicts a world where intricate social ties of allegiance and conflict are tested by the Ruin—a malignant force that corrodes the world and turns people into horrific creatures. The mounting tension at Crane Mansion is cut by a supernatural attack, and accusations fly as the attendees scramble to reveal the truth behind Constance's transformation. Can Elizabeth, Arielle, and their unlikely allies elude the monster stalking the halls of the mansion? Or will they face the same grotesquely violent fate as her other victims?• Series finale!

Our Brilliant Ruin: Horror at Crane Mansion #3

by Cullen Bunn & Christopher Mitten & Helen Mask & Piky Hamilton, cover by Frank Cvetkovic

Dark Horse Comics

6.57"W x 10.21"H x 0.04"D (16.7 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Jun 04, 2025 | 32 Pages | 76156801363400311

Rated T+

$4.99

