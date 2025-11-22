Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Absolute Batman, eric canete, poison ivy, scott snyder

Our First Look At Absolute Poison Ivy And The Absolute Batman Chainsaw

Our First Look At Absolute Poison Ivy And The Absolute Batman Chainsaw from Scott Snyder and a look ahead.

Article Summary Get a sneak peek at Absolute Poison Ivy’s new look and role in Absolute Batman #17 by Scott Snyder.

Discover how Batman’s chainsaw and venom pipes up the stakes against Poison Ivy in upcoming issues.

Scott Snyder reveals behind-the-scenes process on Nick Dragotta’s ambitious 20-panel Batman page.

Explore future Absolute Batman issues, including Batman & Wonder Woman’s first crossover and Ark-M secrets.

As seen in the DC Comics February 2026 solicits and solicitations, Absolute Poison Ivy is looking a little different than the DC Prime version in Absolute Batman #17.

Scott Snyder has said, "ABSOLUTE BATMAN 17 & 18, February and March, is a special 2-part story by me & the amazing @EricCanete that has Bruce face off against our version of Poison Ivy! But expect a couple surprises in 17 big enough DC is redacting the covers for 18…" All redacted aside from this sneak peek of course…

Has Absolute Batman got a chainsaw and venom pipes to go up against Absolute Poison Ivy? The Absolute Batman #14 preview for next week also dropped, including this twenty-panel page, which some folk thought was pieced together from previous issues.

Scott Snyder replied, "It is not", posting the original inked artwork by Nick Dragotta.

And Scott talked about how that page came about, "Before we get started, Nick and I talk the issue through together either in person or on Zoom and I'll say something like, for the first page Alfred is telling Bruce that They're gonna test out the venom, but Bruce is thinking about everything that happened so far. And I'll say to Nick, we can just show Bruce not paying attention as Alfred is readying the equipment with Eddie, we can show moments Bruce is remembering, we can just go close on Bruce's face the whole time — whatever you think best conveys Bruce's confusion about what to do. Here, Nick decided he wanted to show multiple moments, because Bruce's mind is racing, and none of these moments are cut and paste from before, Nick actually drew each one fresh. Clarifying this for 2 reasons btw 1 – I want everyone to know how much passion and work Nick puts into every panel of this book because he's doing something beyond special – transformative. And 2, I don't want any artist out there to think I ask anyone to draw 20 panels ha ha." Here's the rest of the preview…

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #14

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

BATMAN AND CATWOMAN VS. BANE! Batman and Catwoman face down Bane in a final battle! But once the dust settles, what will it all mean for the future of Batman? $4.99 11/26/2025

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Jock (CA) Nick Dragotta

SCOTT SNYDER REUNITES WITH LEGENDARY ARTIST JOCK! Alfred reveals to Bruce the story of the man he's been chasing for years. Enter: Joker! Scott Snyder and Jock reunite for an epic tale in the Absolute Universe! $4.99 12/10/2025

(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Hayden Sherman

BECAUSE YOU DEMANDED IT: THE FIRST MEETING OF ABSOLUTE BATMAN AND ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN! The first meeting of two Absolute heroes has arrived at last! The Mark of Hecate at a crime scene in Gotham draws Wonder Woman into Batman's orbit in dramatic fashion. The world's greatest detective and the world's most famous witch must work together to solve a series of grisly and ambitious murders that threaten something much more dangerous coming for Gotham! And don't miss January's Absolute Batman #16 for the second chapter of this world-shaking meeting! $4.99 12/24/2025

(W) Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri (A/CA) Joshua Hixson

INTO ARK-M! The origins of the enigmatic Ark M are explored! What terrible secrets lie within its walls, and just who is assigned to protect it from discovery?! $4.99 1/7/2026

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

ABSOLUTE BATMAN IN HELL! Part two of our Absolute Batman/Absolute Wonder Woman story– Bruce Wayne is on a desperate hunt to help his friend Waylon, now transformed into a monstrous crocodile roaming the sewers, consumed with a deadly hunger. Batman's last option for a cure is to turn to a god for help…but will he have to descend into the depths of hell to get it? $4.99 1/21/2026

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Eric Canete (CA) Nick Dragotta

ABSOLUTE POISON IVY SINKS HER TEETH INTO ARK-M! Dr. Pamela Isley has been unleashed from the Ark-M facility with an unending hate and burning fire for revenge on Gotham City, and those who put her in the belly of the beast. When Batman hunts her down, he must survive a labyrinth of leveled horrors, one more gruesome after the next, as he tries to save the city from a monster it created. $4.99 2/11/2026

