Overstreet Price Guide Launches Digital Subscription Overstreet Access

The Overstreet Comic Book Price Guide has been published every year since 1970, launched by Robert M. Overstreet as a guide for comic book collectors in the American market. Launched to cover the Golden Age and Silver Age of comics, in the fifty-plus years since then, the Overstreet Price Guide has expanded to cover the entire history of American comics, bringing in British and Canadian markets. and going back to the Victorian or Platinum Age.

Overstreet sold the business to Gemstone Publishing in 1994, part of the Geppi Family Enterprises business. and the 52nd edition of the Overstreet Price Guide has gone to print today. But alongside it, Overstreet has also just launched Overstreet Access, a brand new subscription website that went live in recent days. Here are the different levels:

Free. Access to browse comic database and view basic data, as well as meta data about publishers, titles, issues, story arcs, characters, and contributors

Bronze $3 a month – with a two-week free trial.. Access to browse comic database and view basic data, as well as meta data about publishers, titles, issues, story arcs, characters, and contributors. View pricing information. Access to special editorial content.

Silver $5 a month – with a two-week free trial. Access to browse comic database and view basic data, as well as meta data about publishers, titles, issues, story arcs, characters, and contributors. View pricing information. Access to special editorial content. Add issues to want list. Access to collection management (1 Collection) up to 5000 issues. Ability to add preferred retailers. Access to mobile app

Gold $9 a month – with a two-week free trial.. Access to browse comic database and view basic data, as well as meta data about publishers, titles, issues, story arcs, characters, and contributors. View pricing information. Access to special editorial content. Add issues to want list. Access to collection management (Up to 5 Collections). Unlimited Issues. Ability to add preferred retailers. Access to mobile app. Discounts for other GFE products (Coming Soon!)

The site also lists comic book stores around the world. Comic stores might want to check their listings. And for those of you in San Diego, there will also be an Overstreet Access panel at San Diego Comic-Con, this Saturday 1-2pm in room 28DE.

While the celebration of The Overstreet Comic Book Price Guide's 50th anniversary was sidelined by the pandemic, the Guide kept on rolling and now at long last tackles the digital frontier with Overstreet Access. Celebrate the history and see what's ahead with Geppi Family Enterprises Chief Creative Officer Josh Geppi, Gemstone Publishing Vice-President of Publishing J.C. Vaughn, and Overstreet's Shawn Sippel.

Overstreet has resisted this move for some time, and has seen other rival companies take over this role in the digital marketplace, for both price guides and for the collating of people's collections. But now daddy's in town…