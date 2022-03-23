Past, Present & Future Wolverine Fill Krakoan X-Men Comics Today

X-Men tales of Krakoa continue! In today's X Deaths Of Wolverine #5, we have come a little way since Kitty Pryde's "Professor Xavier Is A Jerk!" Moira Mactaggert's censored lines are of a similar vibe.

But, then, she is dying, and it all his fault for not staying in charge, and allowing annoying things like allowing Destiny onto the Quiet Council .

And because this is Professor Xavier, he'll hear exactly what she's thinking. As loudly as Kitty Pryde shouted it. While across the Marvel Universe we get different fates for Wolverine. The far-flung future of King Thor and Old Man Logan Phoenix as revisited in Avengers Forever shows a sticky end of that Wolverine…

Will his healing factor cope with that? After all, in today's Wolverine: Patch #1, his opponents didn't even think he'd make it past a particularly nasty punch.

While in Avengers Forever #54, his healing factor in one universe wouldn't have even been there in the first place.

While another future parallel version of himself is responsible for destroying Wakanda and K'un Lun.

So when you get a present Wolverine and a future Wolverine going at it on Krakoa…

However it ends up…

It won't be the end of it. Seriously, Sabretooth is buried under there. What could he do with an adamantium skeleton? In fact, Emma Frost's gift to another mutant she was suspected of murdering, life on Krakoa…

Maybe Isabelle has the right idea. New York may be bad, but there aren't too many buried adamantium skeletons underneath it ready to be revived at any moment.

And on an island, with other Krakoans, who knows when you'll be jettisoned for fish food…

It's a fish-eat-fish world out there on Krakoa…

Avengers Forever Infinity Comic (2022) #1

Published: March 23, 2022

Avengers across time and space assemble! Doctor Doom and his Masters of Evil try to shape the world in their image. A must-read tie-in series to the AVENGERS FOREVER event unfolding in comic shops now! X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE #5 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

JAN220823

(W) Ben Percy (A) Federico Vicentini (CA) Adam Kubert

THE FUTURE CRASHES INTO THE PRESENT WITH THE SHOWDOWN YOU'LL HAVE TO SEE TO BELIEVE!

WEEK 10 – It's WOLVERINE versus WOLVERINE?! With the time-traveling mission behind him, the truth will be revealed. But who – or WHAT – will remain as the OMEGA WOLVERINE?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99 DEVIL'S REIGN X-MEN #3 (OF 3)

MARVEL COMICS

JAN220919

(W) Gerry Duggan (A/CA) Phil Noto

KING TAKES QUEEN! Emma Frost has taken on many opponents as the White Queen, but this time, she may have bitten off more than she can chew. As Kingpin's plans unfold, forget Krakoa – can Emma even protect herself RATED T+In Shops: Mar 23, 2022 SRP: $3.99 X-Men Unlimited Infinity Comic (2021) #27

Published: March 21, 2022

Will Strong Guy and Madrox finally get to enjoy their vacation getaway? WOLVERINE PATCH #1 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

JAN220848

(W) Larry Hama (A) Andrea Di Vito (CA) Geoff Shaw

RETURN TO MADRIPOOR WITH THE MAN CALLED PATCH! ALL-NEW action, intrigue and espionage awaits you as legendary creator Larry Hama returns with a story set before his original run on WOLVERINE! The mutant known as LOGAN has made a name for himself on the mysterious island of MADRIPOOR, where the locals know him as PATCH. From their haunt at the PRINCESS BAR, what starts as a simple recon mission lands PATCH and ARCHIE knee-deep in a paramilitary struggle that will surface some SURPRISE REVELATIONS and characters! And is that NICK FURY, DIRECTOR OF S.H.I.E.L.D.? Yes, two patches for the price of one! A must-have for long-standing readers, and a welcome entry point for new readers of WOLVERINE! RATED T+In Shops: Mar 23, 2022 SRP: $3.99 AVENGERS FOREVER #4

MARVEL COMICS

JAN220948

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Jim Towe (CA) Aaron Kuder

THE RETURN OF THE GODDESSES OF THUNDER! Atli, Ellisiv and Frigg are the granddaughters of Old King Thor, last seen during the end of Jason Aaron's landmark THOR run. Now the Goddesses of Thunder are back, sailing the wild cosmic seas, chasing the thunder that echoes across universes… and hunting for fallen hammers. RATED T+In Shops: Mar 23, 2022 SRP: $3.99