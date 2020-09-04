Patrick Kindlon's New OGN Run The Dungeon, RPG and Soundtrack Included

Patrick Kindlon is a comic book writer and musician. Frontman of Drug Church, and vocalist for Self Defense Family, he also writes a lot of comic books including 12 Reasons To Die, We Can Never Go Home, There's Nothing There, Survival Fetish and Nobody Is In Control for Black Mask Press, Shoplifters Will Be Liquidated and Patience! Conviction! Revenge for AfterShock and Quake and SHIELD for Marvel. And he appears to have a new thing coming down the tracks with Goran Gligović of The Bawdy Tales Of Lazlo Cale for Z2 Comics, part of their "Not for Online Edition" range.

Run The Dungeon is an original graphic novel with a multimedia aspect to it, being published in June 2021.

Relst is just your average young man. Except he is stuck in an Endless Dungeon. Follow him as "adventures" through the Dungeon hoping to escape to the surface world. Run the Dungeon is for fans of witty fantasy adventures everywhere. Includes a soundtrack from Self Defense Family and an original pen and paper RPG based of the book.

It's quite a timr for RPG-related comic books, from Die to Rolled & Told to Critical Role spinoffs and upcoming Gloomhaven. But none of them have actually provided the actual soundtrack in the actual comic itself, though I'm sure Kieron Gillen has tried his best.

Run the Dungeon Hardcover by Patrick Kindlon and Goran Gligovic will be published by Z2 Comics for June 29th, 2021. Z2 Comics, based in New York and founded by copublishers Josh Frankel and Sridhar Reddy publish graphic novels with musicians and states that this is how they help musicians tell their stories in different ways. Other work includes the Gorillaz 2020 Almanac, and graphic novels with The Grateful Dead, Yungblud, The Doors and Dio.