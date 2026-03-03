Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: DC All-In, DC Next Level, eccc, scott snyder

The Look of DC Next Level and All-In Act II Ahead of ECCC

The Look Of DC Next Level And All-In Act II... and will James Harren's The Demon be announced at ECCC?

Article Summary DC Next Level launch books teased, featuring Lobo, Zatanna, Batwoman, Firestorm, and The Demon.

Speculation grows that James Harren will be announced as writer/artist for The Demon at ECCC.

All-In Act II lineup expands with new titles from top creators like Greg Rucka, Skottie Young, and Jeff Lemire.

DC All-In initiative, spearheaded by Scott Snyder and Joshua Williamson, continues to drive sales growth.

A couple of promo images from DC Comics, with Next Level launch books, with Lobo, Zatanna, Firestorm, Batwoman, Deadman, Deathstroke The Terminator and up in front is The Demon, as created by Jack Kirby. Does that mean DC Comics is getting ready to announce James Harren as the new writer/artist of The Demon? I mean, ECCC is just around the corner in Seattle, it would be an opportune moment, would it not…?

Previously, Scott Snyder said "I don't think we announced who's on The Demon yet, but for me, The Demon was a similar project. I went to somebody I love and was like, "look, I think you're fantastic. What do you want to do?" And they wanted to do a horror book. And then they started talking about The Demon and the pitch was unbelievable. We just built it out together where their pitch was essentially a book that allows you to walk right in knowing nothing about The Demon and and just be completely enveloped by this awesome mythology about a guy who's cursed with this alternate demonic presence inside of him, Etrigan the Demon, that comes out when he doesn't want it to and fights other demons and it's just awesome. It's a straight up horror book." Yeah, that's Jamnes Harren.

The rest will see Batwoman by Greg Rucka and DaNi, Lobo by Skottie Young and Jorge Corona, Deathstroke: The Terminator by Tony Fleecs and Carmine Di Giandomenico, The Fury of Firestorm by Jeff Lemire, Rafael De Latorre and Marcelo Maiolo, Zatanna by Jamal Campbell, Barbara Gordon: Breakout by Mariko Tamaki and Amancay Nahuelpan, Teen Titans by Kyle Higgins and Daniele Di Nicuolo, The Deadman by W. Maxwell Prince, Martín Morazzo and Chris O'Halloran, Legion Of Super-Heroes by Joshua Williamson, and also Jonah Hex and Shadow Of The Bat, yet to be announced or creators assigned.

As well as the aftermath of DC's K.O. impact on the DC Comics All-In line as All In Act II, for Wonder Woman, Titans, Batman, Nightwing, Poison Ivy, Green Lantern Corps, Supergirl, Superman, Flash, Teen Titans, Catwoman and more. We've been noting a few of them…

Bleeding Cool first named the DC Absolute Universe as part of a new publishing line spearheaded by Scott Snyder and Joshua Williamson back in April 2024, naming it DC All In, before getting a little clarification the day after. Since then, we have seen it blossom and grow, taking DC Comics to new heights – and sales.

