Paul Cornell & Marika Cresta's Con & On in Ahoy July 2023 Solicits

Paul Cornell and Marika Cresta are launching a new series from Ahoy Comics set in the comic book convention scene and to be published just in time for this year's San Diego Comic-Con, for the fifth anniversary of Ahoy Comics. With continuing series Blacks Myth, Second Coming and The Gimmick in Ahoy Comics' July 2023 solicits and solicitations.

CON & ON #1 (OF 5) CVR A MAURICET (MR)

(W) Paul Cornell (A) Cresta, Marika (CA) Mauricet

Writer Paul Cornell (Doctor Who) and artist Marika Cresta (Captain Carter) follow an ensemble cast of media pros and fans down through the decades of America's most colossal comic book convention! Meet Eddie and Deja-aspiring comics talents whose ambitions threaten to tear their friendship apart; Anthony, Don & Finn-brilliant, boozy, bombastic British creators; and all of the crusty editors, forgotten TV stars, and enthusiastic fans who make the convention experience memorable, year after year. This book kicks off the fifth anniversary of AHOY Comics, featuring the company's usual assortment of extra prose stories and illustrations!

BLACKS MYTH KEY TO HIS HEART #2 (OF 6) CVR A KANGAS (MR)

(W) Eric Palicki (A) Wendell Cavalcanti (CA) Liana Kangas

Continuing the moody, stylish saga of Janie "Strummer" Mercado, werewolf detective! When Strummer receives a mysterious package, the trail leads back to her nemesis, Rainsford Black-but if Black sent the package, why is he hiring her to find out who did? All AHOY titles feature bonus prose stories and illustrations.

SECOND COMING TRINITY #4 (OF 6) (MR)

(W) Mark Russell (A) Leonard Kirk (A / CA) Richard Pace

Special "group therapy" issue of the only comic book featuring Sunstar, the world's greatest hero, and Jesus Christ, the son of God. On a visit to his childhood home-now a sex shop called "Ron's Dongs"-Sunstar uncovers the secrets of his past. Meanwhile, Jesus opens up about his daddy issues! Plus the usual AHOY bonus prose stories and illustrations.

THE GIMMICK #5 (OF 6) (MR)

(W) Joanne Starer (A) Elena GoGou (CA) Erica Henderson

Final bodyslamming issue of the "darkly comedic wrestling tragedy that doubles as a road trip story, taking aim at racism and corporate greed along the way." (comicbook.com). Fugitive wrestler Shane is counting on his mask to get him through Fan Slam 5-where everyone angry at him, betrayed by him, looking to use him, and/or seeking to arrest him is also headed. Featuring the usual mix of AHOY backup stories and illustrations!

