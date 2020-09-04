Paul Levitz' Graphic Novel, Unfinished Business Rescheduled For April

Former DC Comics publisher and president Paul Levitz' new graphic novel with 2000AD artist Simon Fraser was planned to be published in June this year. But, you know, things happened. The graphic novel, to be published by Dark Horse Comics, has now been rescheduled for April 2021.

It was previously described as "a tantalizing original graphic novel of dark mystery and magical realism that examines the relationship between science and society through the lenses of multiple religions". Paul Levitz said, at the time, "Dark Horse has a long history of championing the uncategorizable, the unexpected, and the unorthodox. It's a pleasure to have them taking on Unfinished Business."He also stated "Simon Fraser did a wonderful job on the art, and if it took a while to come together, it's been an interesting journey. The characters are far removed from most of the casts I've worked with in my career, and so is some of the subject matter. Dark Horse is publishing, and I hope it reaches an audience when it comes out in June. More on it as we get towards the pub date…"

And now we know more of when that will be. Here's the new listing:

A tantalizing original graphic-novel mystery from Eisner Award winner and Eisner Award Hall of Fame inductee Paul Levitz (Legion of Super-Heroes) and Simon Fraser (Kingsman:The Red Diamond, Doctor Who). A priest, a minister and a rabbi walk into a bar . . . a would-be lead-in to an amusing anecdote were it not for the three being dead. But this is no zombie apocalypse. The clerics have a bit of unfinished business tied to their demise that heaven needs them to address, if they can. But what is the reward for unraveling the riddle of their deaths—is it life, afterlife, or oblivion? Maybe they can ask the smiling bartender, who just might be…?