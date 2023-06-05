Posted in: Comics | Tagged: dc comics, james gunn, peacemaker

Peacemaker Has A Helmet Beyond Anything James Gunn Conceived

Kyle Starks and Steve Pugh continue their balls-to-the-wall Peacemaker comic book, Peacemaker Tries Hard, with issue 2 out from DC Comics tomorrow. And on his mission with Monsieur Mallah to take down General Immortus, he makes a discovery amongst the General's personal collection of artefacts. That the General has collected Wonder Woman's pants.

Just her pants, mind, nothing else. He's not weird. As well as Brother Power The Geek's shirt, a Blackhawk hat, Steel's mask, the Penguin's umbrella, a flask of the Gingold drink that gave The Elongated Man his powers, and so much more. But it is Peacemaker's own collection of helmets that are worrying, each coming with a very specific power set he can choose between.

Sonic boom, X-Ray, human torpedo helmet, that's nothing compared to this array of choices. And obviously yes, shrinkage is very useful against male foes, but it wouldn't stop Catwoman from sticking a heel in his gonads. One helmet just for a Bane voice? And what the hell does the F-ck Beram do? It is figurative or is it literal? James Gunn, your change to responds in Season Two, I think. The Scabies For All helmet wasn't bad, but this is a little more… directed.

Peacemaker Tries Hard #2 by Kyle Starks and Steve Pugh is published by DC Comics tomorrow.

PEACEMAKER TRIES HARD #2 (OF 6) CVR A KRIS ANKA (MR)

(W) Kyle Starks (A) Steve Pugh (CA) Kris Anka

The Brain has given Peacemaker no choice but to complete a dangerous mission on his behalf, but he won't have to kick bad-guy butt on his own. With Monsieur Mallah at his side, Peacemaker breaks into the secret base of General Immortus to steal some super-villain DNA. What starts as the team-up you never knew you wanted takes a surprising turn that could leave Peacemaker facedown in a pool of his own blood!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 06/06/2023

