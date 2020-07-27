Peach Momoko $10 Usagi Yojimbo SDCC 2020 Cover Sells For $500 on eBay

Peach Momoko has established herself as the queen of collectable comic book covers courtesy of Comic-Con@Home. Okay, so San Diego Comic-Con swag was a very different affair this year. It basically turned everyone into Hasbro, ordering in advance, getting swag posted out, rather than grabbing it in your hands, taking a photo with your phone and putting it up on eBay ASAP. Nevertheless, the remote nature of the operation hasn't stopped some people. And Peach Momoko is where it was at.

The Usagi Yojimbo #10 Peach Momoko cover was the main prize, with multiple copies selling on eBay for $500, limited to 200 copies and originally priced at $10 each, with a limit of two per person. Basically IDW sold all two hundred copies for $2000 all in. They can now be sold on for up to $100,000. That is insane.

"Mon." Long ago, Lord Hikiji defeated Usagi's Lord Mifune to take control of the Northern Province. Usagi, now traveling through his home province, still wears the mon (a family crest) of his former lord. But, there are those who still remember the Great Wars with bitterness and threaten to kill any samurai loyal to Mifune. What happens when they come across Usagi? Quantity: 200 Limit 2 per person. Items will ship July 24-27

While the Peach Momoko cover to Sleeping Beauties #1, also an SDCC 2020 variant, which was equally limited and equally priced from IDW, has sold for a much more affordable $135 on eBay.

Based on the horror novel by Stephen and Owen King and adapted by Rio Youers (The Forgotten Girl) and Alison Sampson (Hit Girl, Winnebago Graveyard)! A strange sleeping sickness, known as Aurora, has fallen over the world, and strangest of all, it only affects women. In the small town of Dooling, a mysterious woman has walked out of the woods; she calls herself Eve and leaves a trail of carnage behind her. More mysterious: she's the only woman not falling asleep. Quantity: 200 Limit 2 per person Items will ship July 24-27

While the Peach Momoko cover for Horizon Dawn Zero #1 also $10 from Titan Comics – but no idea of the print run – has sold for up to $30 on eBay.

Horizon Zero Dawn #1 (Peach Momoko SDCC Connecting Variant)

From: Horizon Zero Dawn

Author: Anne Toole

Artist: Ann Maulina

Published by: Titan Comics

£10.00 Due for release: 5 August 2020.