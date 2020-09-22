Peach Momoko Adds a Non-Existent NYCC Variant to Horizon Zero Dawn #1

Peach Momoko is a comic book creator and cover artist who began exhibiting at US comic conventions back in 2014. She drew a couple of stories picked up by Grant Morrison when he was EIC of Heavy Metal Magazine but has since become the hottest cover art variant creator in the business. Right now, she is creating dozens of comic book covers each month, but the demand for her work has not been diluted by this, and has become a real star during shutdown.

She creates covers for most of the big publishers right now, including a lot for Titan Comics. One of those in the summer was the Horizon Zero Dawn #1 variant that would have been for San Diego Comic-Con, but was then timed for the Comic-Com@Home online replacement. And now, ahead of the New Your Comic Con online replacement Metaverse, we have another – and they join together as a double cover.

In another timeline, they would have joined the two great rivals of SDCC and NYCC together. Now they join together the online versions, featuring portraits of characters from the bestselling game, Aloy and Talanah.

You can pick up copies of the NYCC variant, here for Europe and here for the rest of the world.

And you can still pick up the SDCC variant, here for Europe and here for the rest of the world.

HORIZON ZERO DAWN #1

TITAN COMICS

JUN201362

(W) Anne Toole (A) Ann Maulina (CA) Peach Momoko

A brand-new comic series based on the award-winning game by Guerrilla.

Aloy and Talanah return in a new story set after the events of the game! Nature has reclaimed the planet. Awe-inspiring machines dominate the land, as humanity fights for survival on this new earth.

Co-created by one of the writers of Horizon Zero Dawn game Anne Toole.

Horizon Zero Dawn FCBD #0 ties into this brand-new #1! In Shops: Aug 05, 2020 SRP: $3.99