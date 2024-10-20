Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: NYCC, peach momoko

What Really Happened At The Peach Momoko Spawn Variant NYCC Fist Fight

What really happened at the Peach Momoko Spawn Variant cover fist fight at New York Comic Con? Bleeding Cool hears from someone in line...

Article Summary Chaos erupted at NYCC over Peach Momoko's Spawn #357 variant, with fans facing fierce competition from vendors.

Early access by vendors led to tensions, with some posing as attendees to grab the coveted variant cover.

Spawn variant covers sold at NYCC for $40-$60, quickly flipping for $350-$500 on eBay.

Dedicated fan secured a signed copy after an intense wait, highlighting challenges true enthusiasts face.

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool reported an event at New York Comic Con that saw a fistfight break out at the Spectral Comics Booth #3838 in the line for the exclusive Peach Momoko Spawn #357 variant cover. This is the second time such a fight has broken out for one of her covers, the last was in 2022. But little has been learned, it seems. I reported that the line was capped five minutes after the show opened, as people ran from the door to the booth, but an attendee was able to give Bleeding Cool a front-line report. And it may concern vendors at the show, who were setting up before the show opened, and may have taken advantage of that early access to get in line before the usual punters could make it through the doors.

Kepelii_Tribe told us, "Only (NYCC) attendees were given access to purchase the Spawn Peach Momoko variant but not vendors. So, of course, vendors got regular passes and placed them around their necks to act like regular attendees, to get their hands on them. Fans don't fight with one another. Vendors/Retailers fight against one another because they want to get their hands on copies to sell. But for us fans, it's a mere chance of getting a comic that we actually care about. Including 50-100 VIPs that were already early, I was placed 180-190 on the line when it was mayhem, barely thinking of having a slight chance of getting a copy since the end of the line was right behind me when closing off the line. So was it fair for actual fans to wait outside, in the cold, for hours …. and merely have a chance to get a copy? This was my very first Todd McFarlane signed comic with my favorite artist, Peach Momoko, and I went through hell just to get it, only for vendors/retailers to ruin it. I was able to get mine, but the sad part was that I was in the first 30-40 people outside, lining up around 5 am on Friday. Still in the first 30 when they were lining people up at 8 am downstairs in the Queue room. And as soon it was 10 am, we started to head upstairs, already 100-200 people in line."

Copies were sold at the booth for $40 unsigned and $60 signed. But copies have now been successfully sold on eBay for $350 raw and CGC-graded copies for $500.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!