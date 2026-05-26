Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: jonathan hickman, midnight, nightcrawler, phoenix, storm

Midnight: X-Men: Vampire Priest Nightcrawler, Storm Feasts on Phoenix

Vampire Priest Nightcrawler and Storm feasts on Phoenix in Jonathan Hickman and Matteo Della Fonte's Midnight: X-Men #1

Article Summary Jonathan Hickman and Matteo Della Fonte unleash Midnight: X-Men #1, launching Marvel’s terrifying new Midnight Universe.

Vampire Priest Nightcrawler emerges as a dark new force, with Storm feasting on Phoenix as mutant horror takes center stage.

Scarlet Witch, Quicksilver, Havok, Polaris, and Magneto appear as the balance between vampires and mutant empires collapses.

Midnight: X-Men #1 sets an August debut, promising blood-soaked conflict in New York as war brews between turned and unturned.

We ran this preview of Midnight: X-Men by Jonathan Hickman and Matteo Della Fonte last week. But now it is at a slightly higher resolution… , as well as the previously teased Storm and Nightcrawler, well, there seems to be Scarlet Witch, Quicksilver, Havok, Polaris, Magneto and Phoenix, being feasted upon by a vampiric Storm, with Nightcrawler as a vampire priest…

"THE X-MEN HUNGER FOR BLOOD IN THE FIRST LOOK AT MARVEL'S TERRIFYING NEW MIDNIGHT UNIVERSE. The recently revealed creator-driven initiative reimagining iconic heroes in nightmarish new incarnations debuts in August with MIDNIGHT X-MEN #1 by Jonathan Hickman and Matteo Della Fonte. The light had its turn. Following up on the reveal of the all-new, all-terrifying MIDNIGHT UNIVERSE, Marvel is proud to lift the curtain on the first look inside the debut series from writer Jonathan Hickman (House of X, Ultimate Spider-Man) and artist Matteo Della Fonte (Nova: Centurion) along with a movie homage variant cover by Björn Barends. "We were very keen to have Matteo on this series, and we have not been disappointed. His storytelling is so good, and he is absolutely nailing every aspect of Jonathan's script," said Jordan D. White, senior editor of the series. "I could not be more thrilled to be working on shaping the Midnight line. Everyone has been cut loose and is truly firing on all cylinders. I cannot wait for everyone to see these books."

MIDNIGHT X-MEN #1

Jonathan Hickman (W) • Matteo Della Fonte (A)

COVER BY DIKE RUAN • MOVIE HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY Björn Barends

VARIANT COVER BY Alessandro Cappuccio • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

PROMO VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

AN ALL-NEW, ALL-DISTURBING UNIVERSE BEGINS HERE! The clock strikes midnight, and it's the dark dawn of a new era. The shadows of New York City are stalked by vampires and the mutant empyres. The sword of Damocles hangs over the peace between these two species and the factions within them. An outright war is brewing and the unturned will be caught in the crossfire. Blockbuster comic book writer Jonathan Hickman returns to the X-Men with a hunger for blood as this new world of terror reimagines the heroes of the Marvel Universe!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$5.99

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