Peach Momoko's Maystorm X-Men #27 Variant Cover Sells From $50 To $80

It was theorised that every character that was created to appear from Marvel Comics on the New Champions Variant Covers last year could be appearing in Marvel Comics titles by the end of 2025. If so, And those variant covers may end up as real collector's items. If not, not so much. Yesterday's appearance of Maystorm in Ultimate X-Men #2 has put a small fire under the collector's market under X-Men #27 with the Peach Momoko New Champions variant cover selling from $50 to $60 on eBay – even to $80 over the last month. While a CGC 9.8 version has hit $200. Ultimate X-Men #1 itself is selling for a tenner, but up to $130 in a CGC 9.8 slab. While #2 is selling for cover price. For now.

Outside of Maystorm, the winged patriotic New Champions character from Captain America #2 by Lucas Wernack has also had a little attention with copies selling for up to $20 on eBay. There are a few bumps for others but that's where the speculative interest is for now. As it stands, the only other character to get play outside of these covers is the one for Black Panther… who just appeared on another variant cover.

In October last year, spinning out of the surprise success that Marvel had with Spider-Boy created by Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos as Spider-Man's long-lost sidekick, Marvel Comics ran a month-wide variant cover programme. It featured the first appearance of lots of other superheroes' long-lost sidekicks, created for this cover and counting as their first appearance. Even if they were never to be used again. Who will get the Gwenpool factor? A character who also first appeared on a cover, sketched by Chris Bachalo as part of a series of Spider-Gwen inspired covers, but then went on to be huge? See if you fancy your chances with any of the 22 covers below…

