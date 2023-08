Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: deadpool, sidekicks, variant

Marvel Debuts Teen Deadpool In New Champions Sidekick Covers

Marvel is running a month-wide variant Champions cover programme featuring the first appearance of superhero long-lost sidekicks.

This is still spinning out of the surprise success that Marvel has had with Spider-Boy created by Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos as Spider-Man's long-lost sidekick, who everyone has forgotten. Marvel Comics is running a month-wide variant cover programme featuring the first appearance of lots of other superheroes' long-lost sidekicks, created for this cover and counting as their first appearance. How many will appear again? Who will get the Gwenpool factor?

With four more for Sensational She-Hulk #1, Deadpool: Badder Blood #5, Blade #4 and Scarlet Witch #9 to add the eighteen previously revealed below.

Marvel On Sale 10/4

BLACK PANTHER #5 NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY ERNANDA SOUZA

DOCTOR STRANGE #8 NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY ROMY JONES

FANTASTIC FOUR #12 NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY CORIN HOWELL

X-MEN #27 NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

Marvel On Sale 10/11

AVENGERS #6 NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

BLADE #4 NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY MATEUS MANHANINI

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #7 NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

MAGNETO #3 NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY BETSY COLA

VENOM #26 NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY RIAN GONZALES

WOLVERINE #38 NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

On Sale 10/18

DEADPOOL: BADDER BLOOD #5 NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW

GHOST RIDER #19 NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

INCREDIBLE HULK #5 NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY DAN PANOSIAN

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #11 NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY TAKESHI MIYAZAWA

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #11 NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY SARA PICHELLI

MOON KNIGHT #28 NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER GARRÓN

SCARLET WITCH #9 NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY JEN BARTEL

TBA #1 NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY MIRKA ANDOLFO

On Sale 10/25

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #36 NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY KRIS ANKA

CAPTAIN AMERICA #2 NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK

CAPTAIN MARVEL #1 NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA

IMMORTAL THOR #3 NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY TONI INFANTE

