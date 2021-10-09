Pennyworth #3 Preview: Alfred's Regrets

Pennyworth #3 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, and in this preview we find the titular Alfred Pennyworth reliving one of his biggest regrets… failing to get busy in a locker in an enemy base when he had the chance! Unfortunately, the life of a butler means putting business before pleasure. And you wonder where Batman learned it from! Check out a preview below.

PENNYWORTH #3 (OF 7)

DC Comics

0821DC130

(W) Scott Bryan Wilson (A) Juan Gedeon (CA) Jorge Fornes

Continuing the hit spy series that tells the tales of Alfred Pennyworth's pre-Gotham years! As Alfred fights his way through the tunnels below the North Pole base—without wrinkling his suit—he searches for information about the Soviets' bizarre weapons. Finding himself trapped in the belly of the operation, he discovers threats more terrifying than anything he's ever faced and realizes that in the end, he may prefer violence and danger to that most famous of all foes: a broken heart.

In Shops: 10/12/2021

SRP: $3.99

