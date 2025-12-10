Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: , , , ,

Peter Parker Defends New Space Girlfriend In Amazing Spider-Man #17

Peter Parker defends his new Space Girlfriend, Raelith Of The Wretched, in Amazing Spider-Man #17 by Joe Kelly and Pepe Larraz today

Article Summary

  • Peter Parker defends new space ally Raelith Of The Wretched in Amazing Spider-Man #17 by Joe Kelly and Pepe Larraz
  • Spider-Man's cosmic adventures lead to tangled relationships and intergalactic romance on the run
  • Raelith's mysterious Kailo origins tie back to Hellgate and Parker’s ongoing crisis of confidence
  • Packed with action, humor, and identity struggles as Peter faces galactic threats and personal dilemmas

Spider-Spoilers, Spider-Spoilers, Spider-Spoilers, Spider-Spoilers… Peter Parker ran off to space, and has been Amazing Spidering around the galaxy with a proto Guardians Of The Galaxy due to be replaced by the new Imperial Guardians any second now. Running away from Shay Marken, Mary Jane Watson and Felicia Hardy, he remains a bit of a spiderhounddog, including getting close to an intergalactic work colleague that he saved from slavery (so no issues there), Raelith Of The Wretched. Not that she is in any way a pushover, in today's Amazing Spider-Man #17 by Joe Kelly and Pepe Larraz.

Marvel Comics Wednesday Comics Spoilers
Amazing Spider-Man #17 by Joe Kelly, Pepe Larraz

But to be fair to both Reilith and Peter Parker, how could you not fall for someone when they are drawn by Pepe Larraz? He even makes Rocket Raccoon look good.

Marvel Comics Wednesday Comics Spoilers
Amazing Spider-Man #17 by Joe Kelly, Pepe Larraz

Well, they are certainly dancing around canoodling, past canoodling and future canoodling…

Marvel Comics Wednesday Comics Spoilers
Amazing Spider-Man #17 by Joe Kelly, Pepe Larraz

But for present-day canoodling, it seems that's off the table, as Rei The Wretched is one of the Kailo species that also birthed Hellgate, who caused Spider-Man's crisis of confidence in the first place. Man, that Parker luck… but it does give him a place to plant his tree…

Marvel Comics Wednesday Comics Spoilers
Amazing Spider-Man #17 by Joe Kelly, Pepe Larraz

That's right, Spider-Man, you fight for pronoun self-identification. But maybe, in the process, sort out your own identity issues… Amazing Spider-Man #17 by Joe Kelly, Pepe and Larraz is published by Marvel Comics today

Amazing Spider-Man #17 by Joe Kelly, Pepe Larraz
SPIDEY SPACED OUT! Peter Parker is LOST IN SPACE with no way home! Does he even WANT to return after his shocking defeat at the hands of HELLGATE?! The cosmos ain't the friendliest of neighborhoods for Spidey and his galactic gang of outlaws. If they don't learn to work together FAST, they'll never leave the planet they're currently stranded on ALIVE!

