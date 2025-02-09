Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: astrobots, massive, transformers

Phillip Knott Joins Simon Furman On Astrobots Volume 2 From Massive

Transformers artist Phillip Knott joins Simon Furman on Astrobots Volume 2 in Massive Puiblishing's April 2025 solicits and solicitations.

Article Summary Phillip Knott joins Simon Furman for Astrobots Volume 2, enhancing the epic mecha saga from Massive Publishing.

Explore the galaxy with Astrobots, blending classic Transformers flair and dynamic storytelling in this new series.

Discover Pinupocalypse, a clever twist on 50's sci-fi and horror with stunning pin-up art and thrilling action.

Delve into Detective Kaiju, a noir-inspired murder mystery with epic proportions and unforgettable characters.

Astrobots, the giant robot fighting comic written by Transformers legend Simon Furman returns from Massive Publishing in their April 2024 solicits and solicitations, now with artist Phillip Knott of IDW's Transformers: Last Bot Standing for volume 2…

ASTROBOTS VOL 2 #1 CVR A KNOTT CONNECTING (MR)

MASSIVE

FEB251037

FEB251038 – ASTROBOTS VOL 2 #1 CVR B FIGUEROA (MR)

FEB251039 – ASTROBOTS VOL 2 #1 CVR C REZA (MR)

FEB251040 – ASTROBOTS VOL 2 #1 CVR D TRUNNEC (MR)

FEB251041 – ASTROBOTS VOL 2 #1 CVR E GUIDI (MR)

(W) Simon Furman (A / CA) Phillip Knott

The first in this connecting cover set is provided by series artist, Phillip Knott. Simon Furman, writer of the original Transformers comic series, creator of Marvel's Death's Head, and writer of Astrobots Volume 1 has teamed up with Philip Knott, known for his work on IDW's Transformers: Last Bot Standing to continue the Mecha-Masterwork based on the toyline designed by Aaron Thomas. Pathfinders, Pioneers…breaking new ground in the furthest reaches of the galaxy…they are – ASTROBOTS.

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

PINUPOCALYPSE #4 (OF 6) CVR A TARUSOV (MR)

MASSIVE

FEB251042

FEB251043 – PINUPOCALYPSE #4 (OF 6) CVR B KAZANINA (MR)

FEB251044 – PINUPOCALYPSE #4 (OF 6) CVR C TARUSOV PIN UP (MR)

(W) Andrew Tarusov, Brendan Jones (A) Igor Vyunyshev (A / CA) Andrew Tarusov

Cover by series writer and artist, Andrew Tarusov.

Pinupocalypse is a mix of 50's sci-fi and horror tropes reimagined with a clever twist. Set in 1950's small town America, this satirical adventure pits two stylish pin-up girls against hordes of zombies and aliens. Inspired by Hollywood filmmakers like Ed Wood, Sam Raimi and Edgar Wright, Pinupocalypse is an out-of-this-world story with a Gil Elvgren aesthetic to titillate readers!

Trapped on the roof of the local cinema, our heroines realize that the aliens have no reason to let them live. Several blasts of the "death ray" bring the building crashing down, leaving our friends face-to-face with a new deadly threat!

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

DETECTIVE KAIJU #2 (OF 3) CVR A WALLIS (MR)

MASSIVE

FEB251045

FEB251046 – DETECTIVE KAIJU #2 (OF 3) CVR B (MR)

FEB251047 – DETECTIVE KAIJU #2 (OF 3) CVR C NOIR HOMAGE (MR)

(W) Michael Calero (A / CA) Kit Wallis

From the pages of the fan-favorite series "Quested" comes a noir comic of epic proportion! Detective Kaiju the hardboiled investigator gets his own mini-series with Quested's Michael Calero (American Psycho) and Kit Wallis (High On Life) reuniting on the 3 part murder mystery.

In the second issue, the investigation heats up as Detective Kaiju gets closer to unraveling the mystery. All while battling the demons of his past.

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

ZORRO MAN OF THE DEAD VOL 1 MASTER CLASS HC (RETAIL ED) (MR)

MASSIVE

FEB251035

(W) Sean Gordon Murphy (A) Simon Gough (A / CA) Sean Gordon Murphy

Massive Select presents the Zorro: Man of the Dead MASTER CLASS (Retail edition). This prestigious 11×14 hardcover collects volume one of Sean Murphy's reimagining of the masked vigilante with nearly 100 pages of bonus material. This Master Class reprinting the sold out Kickstarter Exclusive Master Class edition is packed with tutorials, page breakdown, and loads of insight from one of comic's top talents, Sean Murphy.

"Don Quixote meets Narcos in Sean Gordon Murphy's Zorro: Man of the Dead. In this modern reimagining, the writer-artist behind DC Comic's Batman: White Knight, delivers a fresh take on the legendary swashbuckling hero."

In Shops: Apr 02, 2025

ZORRO MAN OF THE DEAD VOL 1 11X17 ARTIST ED HC (MR)

MASSIVE

FEB251036

(W) Sean Gordon Murphy (A / CA) Sean Gordon Murphy

Massive Select presents the Zorro: Man of the Dead ARTIST EDITION. This beautiful 11×17 hardcover collects volume one of Sean Murphy's reimagining of the masked vigilante in a stunning black & white format at the original art size. This 104-page oversized artist edition is limited to 1000 copies.

In Shops: Apr 02, 2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!