Frankenstein in Prana/Source Point Press Full February 2026 Solicits

Frankenstein The Unconquered in Prana and Source Point Press Full February 2026 solicits and solicitations

Article Summary Frankenstein The Unconquered Book One headlines Source Point Press and Prana’s February 2026 comic releases.

The Beast awakens 500 years after Shelley’s novel in a post-apocalyptic, cosmic battle for freedom and vengeance.

Love Stories About Death delivers seven horror romance tales, mixing heartache and the supernatural for mature readers.

The Damnation of Charlie Wormwood omnibus explores a desperate father’s compromise in a gritty prison drama.

FRANKENSTEIN THE UNCONQUERED TP VOL 01 (MR)

(W) Wells Thompson, Dalton K Shannon (A) Mary Landro, Elisabeth Mkhedzie, Dahlia Maha (CA) Heather Vaughan

LOVE STORIES ABOUT DEATH TP (MR)

(W) Dirk Manning (A) Owen Gieni, Austin McKinley, Rich Bonk, Christopher Marchman (CA) Nei Ruffino

DAMNATION OF CHARLIE WORMWOOD TP (MR)

(W) Christina Blanch, Chris Carr (A) Chee (CA) Francesco Francavilla

FRANKENSTEIN THE UNCONQUERED TP VOL 01 (MR)

(W) Wells Thompson, Dalton K Shannon (A) Mary Landro, Elisabeth Mkhedzie, Dahlia Maha (CA) Heather Vaughan

500 years after the end of Mary Shelley's novel, the Arctic thaws and the Beast awakens to a bombed-out post-apocalypse as hideous and hostile as he is. Seeing an opportunity to reinvent himself and live the peaceful life he always wanted, the Beast attempts to live simply with villagers who are unafraid of his ghastly appearance. But when soldiers come to collect their due, violence is his only answer, and his dream of a simple life is ripped away in a nightmare of his own design. Having followed his war path to its bloody conclusion, the Beast was exiled to the stars, his legacy tarnished, his family flayed before his eyes. For thirty years, the world has known an uneasy peace. But the Beast never stopped fighting for control and now, on the dawn of the 200th year, the sky explodes and the Beast, bathed in the cosmic blood of stars and comets and bearing his creator's damnable name, has returned. God help anyone who stands in his way. That undead behemoth, that living abomination, that son of man — Frankenstein. Frankenstein the Unconquered is written by Wells Thompson and Dalton K. Shannon, illustrated by Mary Landro and Elisabeth Mkhedzie, colored by Dahlia Maha, lettered by Nathan Kempf, designed by Brenda Snell, and cover by Heather Vaughan. Retail: $24.99 2/18/2026

LOVE STORIES ABOUT DEATH TP (MR)

(W) Dirk Manning (A) Owen Gieni, Austin McKinley, Rich Bonk, Christopher Marchman (CA) Nei Ruffino

"Seven stories that will tug at your heartstrings… and then tear them right out of your chest!" Three star-crossed lovers are trapped on an alien-infested spaceship with one final two-person escape pod left. A guardian angel begins overzealously protecting a teenage girl who may be powerless to stop him. A man discovers the love of his life is an immortal cryptid. Vikings versus vampires. A professional wrestler is charged with killing his ageing mentor in the ring to save his son. A dejected pirate sees a ravenous mermaid as his last hope for a better life. A rural zombie apocalypse forces a ragtag group of survivors to make desperate and destructive choices. This graphic novel, which was also featured on the hit TV series CHICAGO FIRE, will make every horror-lover shout, cheer… and then cry. These are LOVE STORIES ABOUT DEATH. Love Stories About Death is written by Dirk Manning, illustrated by Owen Gieni, Howie Noel, Austin McKinley, Rich Bonk, Seth Damoose, Christopher Marchman, and Anthony Peruzzo, with additonal colors by Sean Burres, Anthony D. Lee, and Colin Johnson, additional letters by James Reggington, book design by Dave Lentz, and cover by Nei Ruffino $24.99 2/4/2026

DAMNATION OF CHARLIE WORMWOOD TP (MR)

(W) Christina Blanch, Chris Carr (A) Chee (CA) Francesco Francavilla

Collected here for the first time ever, all 64 chapters of the critically acclaimed comic, many chapters never before seen until this omnibus. How far will a man go to save his son? Charlie Wormwood's normal life is about to begin a wild uncontrollable spiral. With his son deathly ill in the hospital and unpaid bills piling up, he begins treading a dangerous path to make things right. Teaching in prison gives him many "opportunities" but what problems will he create as he walks into the prison of darkness to save his family? The Damnation of Charlie Wormwood is written by Christina Blanch and Chris Carr, illustrated by Chee, lettered by Troy Peteri and Joshua Werner, edited by Mark Waid and Joshua Wernerover, with design for print by Joshua Werner and cover art by Francesco Francavilla. Retail: $19.99 2/25/2026

