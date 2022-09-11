Pires & Salcedo Launch It's Only Teenage Wasteland at DH in December

The world is ending in It's Only Teenage Wasteland, the new Dark Horse comic from Curt Pires and Jacoby Salcedo, which sounds like the perfect time to party! Hitting stores in December, this four-issue mini-series carries the tagline: "Sometimes high school drama feels like the end of the world…even during the real end of the world." The comic features Mark Dale on colors and Micah Myers on letters, and will have a variant cover by Antonio Fuso.

The synopsis:

When his parents go out of town for the weekend, Mexican-American high schooler Javi decides to throw a party—one that'll launch him and his buds into popularity! Or at least get them noticed by their crushes. But when things take a turn for the worse, Javi and his friends are thrust into a situation and future they could have never have prepared for.

Actually, we have to disagree here. What could better prepare someone for fighting for their very survival in a chaotic and unforgiven world than high school? Nevertheless, while apocalyptic dramas are a dime a dozen in comics, one can never go wrong by throwing some teenage drama into the mix, probably because nobody in comics (we're talking management, creative, and fandom) has ever emotionally matured beyond that age anyway.

Here's what Curt Pires had to say about It's Only Teenage Wasteland in the press release:

I'm so excited to be back at Dark Horse telling this story with Jacoby and our amazing team. I started my career almost ten years ago with them, when they agreed to publish POP and things have only gotten better from there. This story is a spiritual sequel to YOUTH in a lot of ways, and I think fans of my work new and old will be pulled into this massive world and mystery we're building here. This is just the first of many more exciting collaborations to come between myself and Dark Horse.

And here's what Jacoby Salcedo had to say:

IT'S ONLY TEENAGE WASTELAND has been my most favorite project I've worked on yet! Curt and I really put our everything into this, and it is littered with all the things we love. The book though wouldn't be what it is without our amazing colorist, Mark Dale and sick letters by Michah Myers. I think this book is really for everyone, especially readers who love great books!

Sick letters, man! It's Only Teenage Wasteland #1 will be in stores on December 7th for $3.99, and you can preorder now.